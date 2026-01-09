Washington quarterback Demond Williams Jr makes stunning reversal after $4M NIL controversy rocks program

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Demond Williams Jr., a college football player who ignited controversy by entering the transfer portal just days after signing a lucrative name, image and likeness deal with Washington, announced late Thursday that he will remain with the Huskies. The abrupt reversal comes amid reports that the university was weighing its legal options to enforce the contract.

Williams, 19, signed an NIL deal on Jan. 2 to remain as Washington’s quarterback for the 2026 season, a contract reportedly valued at around $4 million. Days later — on the same day as the memorial service for Washington women’s soccer player Mia Hamant, who died in November after a long battle with kidney cancer — Williams announced his intention to enter the transfer portal.

The decision, and the timing of Williams’ announcement, was met with both shock and backlash.

The fallout of that announcement led Williams’ agent, Doug Hendrickson, to drop the quarterback, citing "philosophical differences." Williams then retained Florida-based attorney Darren Heitner amid reports that the university was exploring legal action to enforce the contract.

But in a shocking reversal, Williams released a statement Thursday confirming that he would be staying with Washington.

"After thoughtful reflection with my family, I am excited to announce that I will continue my football journey at the University of Washington. I am deeply grateful to my coaches, teammates, and everyone in the program for fostering an environment where I can thrive both as an athlete and as an individual," his statement posted to social media read.

"I am fully committed and focused on contributing to what we are building."

Williams also apologized that his initial announcement "coincided with the celebration of life for Mia Hamant, a beloved member of our University community. I never intended to call attention away from such an important moment."

In his statement, head coach Jedd Fisch acknowledged the strain caused by the situation and said the program would work with Williams to repair relationships and rebuild trust within the Husky community.

"Over the last few days, Demond and I have engaged in very honest and heartfelt conversations about his present and future. We both agree that the University of Washington is the best place for him to continue his academic, athletic, and social development," he said in a statement provided by the university.

"I appreciate Demond's statement. I support him, and we will work together to begin the process of repairing relationships and regaining the trust of the Husky community."

Williams is a dual-threat quarterback who threw for 3,065 yards with 25 touchdowns and eight interceptions, while also rushing for 611 yards and six scores during his sophomore season at Washington.

Fox News Digital’s Scott Thompson contributed to this report.