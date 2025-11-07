University of Washington soccer star dead at 21 from rare kidney cancer after months-long battle

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

University of Washington women’s soccer player Mia Hamant has died after a months-long battle with Stage 4 kidney cancer, the school announced Thursday. She was 21.

Hamant, a California native in her senior year, was diagnosed with Stage 4 SMARCB1-deficient kidney cancer in April after suffering symptoms such as shortness of breath and a persistent cough, according to The Seattle Times.

The university confirmed Thursday that Hamant died after months of battling the extremely rare form of cancer.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"Mia's legacy and spirit will forever remain a part of the University of Washington. Her heart, selflessness and resilience inspired everyone. Mia's courage, optimism and grace touched the lives of the entire Husky community. She will always serve as an inspiration for everyone whose life she was able to touch," the school’s announcement read.

Huskies women’s soccer coach Nicole Van Dyke remembered Hamant for her impact on the team and those around her.

"Mia was the heart of our program — someone who lifted up everyone around her with her joy, courage, and kindness," Van Dyke said. "Even in the most difficult moments, she showed an unshakable spirit that inspired her teammates and coaches every single day. Mia made us all better people, and her impact will be felt in this program and in all of our lives forever."

THUNDER'S NIKOLA TOPIC UNDERGOING CHEMOTHERAPY TREATMENT FOR TESTICULAR CANCER

Director of Athletics Pat Chun echoed that sentiment.

"The University of Washington grieves the heartbreaking loss of Mia Hamant, whose strength, kindness, and spirit touched everyone around her. Mia embodied everything we hope for in a Husky student-athlete — perseverance, grace, and an unwavering commitment to her teammates and community. Her remarkable courage through adversity and the legacy she leaves behind will forever inspire the UW family."

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Amid Hamant’s cancer battle, her teammates won the Big Ten regular-season championship on Oct. 19. And on Thursday, they defeated Wisconsin 2-1 to advance to the Big Ten Tournament Championship Game against Michigan State, scheduled for Sunday.