Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Washington Huskies

University of Washington soccer star dead at 21 from rare kidney cancer after months-long battle

Mia Hamant was diagnosed with Stage 4 SMARCB1-deficient kidney cancer in April

Paulina Dedaj By Paulina Dedaj Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for November 7 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for November 7

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

University of Washington women’s soccer player Mia Hamant has died after a months-long battle with Stage 4 kidney cancer, the school announced Thursday. She was 21.

Hamant, a California native in her senior year, was diagnosed with Stage 4 SMARCB1-deficient kidney cancer in April after suffering symptoms such as shortness of breath and a persistent cough, according to The Seattle Times.

Mia Hamant during game

Mia Hamant (00) of the Washington Huskies looks on during the second half against the Seattle Reign at Husky Soccer Stadium in Seattle, Washington, on March 8, 2025. (Caean Couto/Getty Images)

The university confirmed Thursday that Hamant died after months of battling the extremely rare form of cancer.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"Mia's legacy and spirit will forever remain a part of the University of Washington. Her heart, selflessness and resilience inspired everyone. Mia's courage, optimism and grace touched the lives of the entire Husky community. She will always serve as an inspiration for everyone whose life she was able to touch," the school’s announcement read.

Huskies women’s soccer coach Nicole Van Dyke remembered Hamant for her impact on the team and those around her.

Coach Nicole van Dyke walks on field

Nicole van Dyke of the Washington Huskies celebrates on the field after the Huskies defeated the Wisconsin Badgers during the semifinal round of the 2025 Big Ten Soccer Championship at Energizer Park in St. Louis, Missouri, on Nov. 6, 2025. (Jeff Curry/Big Ten/University Images via Getty Images)

"Mia was the heart of our program — someone who lifted up everyone around her with her joy, courage, and kindness," Van Dyke said. "Even in the most difficult moments, she showed an unshakable spirit that inspired her teammates and coaches every single day. Mia made us all better people, and her impact will be felt in this program and in all of our lives forever."

THUNDER'S NIKOLA TOPIC UNDERGOING CHEMOTHERAPY TREATMENT FOR TESTICULAR CANCER

Director of Athletics Pat Chun echoed that sentiment.

"The University of Washington grieves the heartbreaking loss of Mia Hamant, whose strength, kindness, and spirit touched everyone around her. Mia embodied everything we hope for in a Husky student-athlete — perseverance, grace, and an unwavering commitment to her teammates and community. Her remarkable courage through adversity and the legacy she leaves behind will forever inspire the UW family."

Washington Huskies celebrate

Maylen Montoya (12) of the Washington Huskies celebrates with teammates after scoring against the Wisconsin Badgers during the semifinal round of the 2025 Big Ten Soccer Championship at Energizer Park in St. Louis, Missouri, on Nov. 6, 2025. (Jeff Curry/Big Ten/University Images via Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Amid Hamant’s cancer battle, her teammates won the Big Ten regular-season championship on Oct. 19. And on Thursday, they defeated Wisconsin 2-1 to advance to the Big Ten Tournament Championship Game against Michigan State, scheduled for Sunday.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Paulina Dedaj is a Sports Reporter for Fox News Digital.

Close modal

Continue