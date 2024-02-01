Viral video shows parents brawling at New Jersey youth wrestling meet

A wrestling match at a New Jersey high school last weekend turned ugly when parents brawled in the stands.

Video of the wrestling meet at Phillipsburg High School in Lopatcong Township, New Jersey, a town in Warren County, has gone viral on social media after parents began fighting at the end of a match.

The account posting the video noted it was a middle school match.

A YouTube video focusing on two other wrestlers captured the brawl starting in the background. A man in a white hat and white T-shirt shoved another man wearing a black hoodie.

Things quickly turned ugly when both men locked into their own wrestling match, with other parents getting involved.

From there, other parents got involved and hit the floor as more rushed down from the stands.

The video that has gone viral on social media shows a closer look of the incident.

Some parents were being held back from one another.

The match between young Anderson Diaz and Alexander Finklestein was stopped while referees helped break things up.

It's unclear if there were any injuries or arrests.

The Phillipsburg School District and Warren County Prosecutor's Office did not immediately answer a request for comment.