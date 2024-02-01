Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

New Jersey

Viral video shows parents brawling at New Jersey youth wrestling meet

Parents interrupted the wrestling matches with one of their own

Scott Thompson By Scott Thompson Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for February 1 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for February 1

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A wrestling match at a New Jersey high school last weekend turned ugly when parents brawled in the stands. 

Video of the wrestling meet at Phillipsburg High School in Lopatcong Township, New Jersey, a town in Warren County, has gone viral on social media after parents began fighting at the end of a match. 

The account posting the video noted it was a middle school match

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Shoes sit on wrestling mat

Spenser Mango's shoes are on a mat after he lost his Greco-Roman semifinal match to Jesse Thielke in Olympic team wrestling trials at Carver-Hawkeye Arena April 9, 2016, in Iowa City.  (Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

A YouTube video focusing on two other wrestlers captured the brawl starting in the background. A man in a white hat and white T-shirt shoved another man wearing a black hoodie. 

VIEW THE MOMENT ON X.

Things quickly turned ugly when both men locked into their own wrestling match, with other parents getting involved. 

From there, other parents got involved and hit the floor as more rushed down from the stands. 

Generic view of wrestling mat

The arena during the Division III men's wrestling championship at the Alliant Energy Powerhouse March 12, 2022, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. (Jack Dempsey/NCAA Photos via Getty Images)

The video that has gone viral on social media shows a closer look of the incident.

Some parents were being held back from one another.

The match between young Anderson Diaz and Alexander Finklestein was stopped while referees helped break things up. 

Wrestling shoes sit on mat

Gable Steveson of the Minnesota Golden Gophers leaves his shoes on the mat after a win over Cohlton Schultz of the Arizona State Sun Devils in the 285-pound final match during the Division I men's wrestling championship at Little Caesars Arena March 19, 2022, in Detroit. (Jay LaPrete/NCAA Photos/NCAA Photos via Getty Images)

It's unclear if there were any injuries or arrests. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Phillipsburg School District and Warren County Prosecutor's Office did not immediately answer a request for comment.

Scott Thompson is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.