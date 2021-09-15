Washington Football Team to host inaugural ‘Pride Night’ during matchup vs. Giants

The Washington Football Team will host its inaugural ‘Pride Night’ tomorrow during its Week 2 matchup against the New York Giants on Thursday Night Football, according to D.C.’s Metro Weekly .

The organization reserved different parts of the stadium for those attending Pride Night to watch the game at FedEx Field. Tickets for the game are $30 per person for seats in the upper tier, $70 per person for seats in the lower tier, and $130 per person for the club section.

Prior to kickoff, there will be a pregame party with a buffet, beer and wine from 6:30-8:20 p.m. in the stadium's Premium Kickoff Club. Admission for the pregame party is $28 per person.

The Gay Men’s Chorus of Washington and LGBTQ marching band DC’s Different Drummers are scheduled to perform.

Washington will look to bounce back after a 20-16 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers in its season opener. Starting quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick suffered a right hip injury midway through the second quarter and will miss significant time. Washington will turn to backup Taylor Heinicke.

The Giants lost 27-13 Sunday to the Denver Broncos at MetLife Stadium.

Both teams will look to get in the win column Thursday night.