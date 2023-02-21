Washington baseball player's ejection goes viral; fans can't figure out what 'excessive celebration' was

University of Washington first baseman Will Simpson admired his two-run homer a bit too much for the liking of umpires, who ejected him from his game against Santa Clara University Monday.

In the top of the sixth inning, Simpson unleashed a bomb to left field to tie the game at six between the Huskies and Broncos. Video of the home run caught Simpson’s entire trip around the bases, and many are wondering why he was ejected.

As Simpson hits the ball, he begins running down the first baseline, staring at the ball while still holding his bat. He eventually flipped the bat before starting to round the bases.

Perhaps Simpson’s long hold of the bat with the flip was what prompted umpires to throw him out. But it wasn’t an exaggerated bat flip before he reached first base.

The other part of the celebration that could’ve sent the umpires over the edge came as he was about to hit third base. Simpson made an underhand swipe across his jersey where Washington is spelled out in purple lettering. He made the motion while looking at his bench.

Finally, Simpson shakes hands with his third base coach, meets his teammates at home plate and begins to celebrate in the dugout.

The Huskies had to find a replacement at first base for the rest of the nine-inning game.

To make matters worse, Simpson also faces a suspension for being ejected in a game, per NCAA rules. As of now, Simpson won’t be allowed to play against San Jose State Thursday, the beginning of another four-game road trip for the Huskies.

The ejection came in Washington’s fourth game against Santa Clara of the President’s Day weekend. The Huskies went home with two wins and two losses.

Simpson went 5-for-19 in his at-bats, hitting one double and two homers with four RBI in the series.