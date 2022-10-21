Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

College Football
Published

San Jose State running back Camdan McWright hit and killed on scooter

Coach Brent Brennan said McWright will be 'profoundly missed'

By Chantz Martin | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for October 20 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for October 20

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Camdan McWright, a player on the San Jose State football team, died after being hit by a school bus when he was riding an electric scooter, authorities confirmed Friday.

The university said it is cooperating with the California Highway Patrol, the San Jose Police Department, SJSU Student Affairs and SJSU Athletics in the aftermath of the death.

"We lost an amazing young man tragically this morning," San Jose State Spartans coach Brent Brennan said. "Camdan had a bright future ahead of him, and everyone in this community that had the opportunity to spend time with him knew that. We are still trying to deal with the news of this tragedy and appreciate everyone's support during these difficult times. Our thoughts and prayers are with the McWright family, and I want them to know we are all here for them. Camdan will always be in our hearts, and he will be profoundly missed."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

McWright, 18, was a native of Sylmar, California.

The bus struck the freshman running back about two blocks from the San Jose State campus. 

According to the CHP, at least 14 students were on board at the time of the accident, which was reported shortly before 7 a.m. PT.

Authorities also confirmed the bus entered the intersection while the traffic light was green.

San Jose State Spartans running back Camdan McWright carries the ball during a game against the UNLV Rebels at CEFCU Stadium in San Jose, California, on Oct. 7, 2022.

San Jose State Spartans running back Camdan McWright carries the ball during a game against the UNLV Rebels at CEFCU Stadium in San Jose, California, on Oct. 7, 2022. (Douglas Stringer/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

MISSISSIPPI STATE FOOTBALL PLAYER SAM WESTMORELAND DEAD AT 18

"The 18-year-old pedestrian riding an electric scooter was traveling south on 10th Street and entered the intersection at the crosswalk and was crossing to the opposing sidewalk," CHP officer Mike Lee said. "He was in the crosswalk when he was struck by the bus. [He] did sustain fatal injuries immediately at the scene."

San Jose State Spartans running back Camdan McWright takes a handoff from quarterback Chevan Cordeiro during a game against the UNLV Rebels at CEFCU Stadium in San Jose, California, on Oct. 7, 2022.

San Jose State Spartans running back Camdan McWright takes a handoff from quarterback Chevan Cordeiro during a game against the UNLV Rebels at CEFCU Stadium in San Jose, California, on Oct. 7, 2022. (Douglas Stringer/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

McWright was not wearing at helmet at the time of the crash and the scooter was a rental, authorities said.

"We are all crushed by the tragic loss of Camdan McWright. The San Jose State community is a very close one, and the campus is devastated. We lost a very bright, talented young man too soon. Our heartfelt thoughts and prayers go out to the McWright family," San Jose State athletic director Jeff Konya said in a statement.

LSU HEAD COACH BRIAN KELLY ON INSTANT REPLAY: ‘RUINING THE GAME’

San Jose State Spartans head coach Brent Brennan talks to his staff on his headset during a game against the UNLV Rebels at CEFCU Stadium in San Jose, California, on Oct. 7, 2022.

San Jose State Spartans head coach Brent Brennan talks to his staff on his headset during a game against the UNLV Rebels at CEFCU Stadium in San Jose, California, on Oct. 7, 2022. (Douglas Stringer/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Interim school president Steve Perez also shared his condolences saying, "The loss of our student is heartbreaking and devastating for our San Jose State community. We grieve for Camdan, his family, friends, teammates, and the Spartan family."

McWright had three carries this season for the Spartans. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The team is coming off a loss to the Fresno State Bulldogs. Following the game, the Fresno State football program placed a coach on administrative leave after he punched and broke a glass window in the coach’s box.

The Spartans are scheduled to play New Mexico State in Las Cruces, New Mexico, on Saturday.

Chantz Martin is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.