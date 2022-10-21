San Jose State running back Camdan McWright hit and killed on scooter

Camdan McWright, a player on the San Jose State football team, died after being hit by a school bus when he was riding an electric scooter, authorities confirmed Friday.

The university said it is cooperating with the California Highway Patrol, the San Jose Police Department, SJSU Student Affairs and SJSU Athletics in the aftermath of the death.

"We lost an amazing young man tragically this morning," San Jose State Spartans coach Brent Brennan said. "Camdan had a bright future ahead of him, and everyone in this community that had the opportunity to spend time with him knew that. We are still trying to deal with the news of this tragedy and appreciate everyone's support during these difficult times. Our thoughts and prayers are with the McWright family, and I want them to know we are all here for them. Camdan will always be in our hearts, and he will be profoundly missed."

McWright, 18, was a native of Sylmar, California.

The bus struck the freshman running back about two blocks from the San Jose State campus.

According to the CHP, at least 14 students were on board at the time of the accident, which was reported shortly before 7 a.m. PT.

Authorities also confirmed the bus entered the intersection while the traffic light was green.

"The 18-year-old pedestrian riding an electric scooter was traveling south on 10th Street and entered the intersection at the crosswalk and was crossing to the opposing sidewalk," CHP officer Mike Lee said. "He was in the crosswalk when he was struck by the bus. [He] did sustain fatal injuries immediately at the scene."

McWright was not wearing at helmet at the time of the crash and the scooter was a rental, authorities said.

"We are all crushed by the tragic loss of Camdan McWright. The San Jose State community is a very close one, and the campus is devastated. We lost a very bright, talented young man too soon. Our heartfelt thoughts and prayers go out to the McWright family," San Jose State athletic director Jeff Konya said in a statement.

Interim school president Steve Perez also shared his condolences saying, "The loss of our student is heartbreaking and devastating for our San Jose State community. We grieve for Camdan, his family, friends, teammates, and the Spartan family."

McWright had three carries this season for the Spartans.

The team is coming off a loss to the Fresno State Bulldogs. Following the game, the Fresno State football program placed a coach on administrative leave after he punched and broke a glass window in the coach’s box.

The Spartans are scheduled to play New Mexico State in Las Cruces, New Mexico, on Saturday.