Warriors' Steve Kerr accuses Trump of 'interfering in the election' over USPS rift

Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr is notably no fan of President Trump and on Thursday he took another shot at him over apparent threats to withhold money from the U.S. Postal Service.

Referencing a $3.6 billion figure congressional Democrats have set aside explicitly for mail-in voting, Trump said on Fox Business’ “Morning with Maria" that Democrats "want $3.5 billion for something that'll turn out to be fraudulent — that's election money basically."

"They want $25 billion for the post office. Now, they need that money in order to have the post office work so it can take all of these millions and millions of ballots,” Trump said Thursday.

“But if they don't get those two items, that means you can't have universal mail-in voting because they're not equipped to have it," he added.

Because of the failed deal and the expected influx of mail-in voting, which Trump has adamantly been against, Kerr accused the president of interfering in his own presidential election.

“He is literally TELLING US that he is interfering in the election by not funding the USPS,” Kerr tweeted.

Democrats have pushed for increased funding for the postal service as the coronavirus pandemic persists, in order to allow for increased mail-in voting.

There will be fewer polling stations along with social distancing guidelines due to the coronavirus, and at-risk groups are still being warned against appearing in public, especially near groups of people.

