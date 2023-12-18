Warriors' Steph Curry sees epic 3-pointer streak come to an end

Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry’s impressive streak came to an end on Sunday in the team’s 118-114 win over the Portland Trail Blazers.

Before the game, Curry had hit at least one 3-pointer in 268 consecutive games. He also has the second-longest run with 157 games. He last went without a 3-pointer on Nov. 8, 2018 against the Milwaukee Bucks.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Against Portland on Sunday, he was 0-for-8.

"We can’t rely on Steph to bail us out on every single night," Warriors coach Steve Kerr said after the game. "It was a tough night for him, but that’s what a team is supposed to be about. Everybody filling in for each other, different guys stepping up each night. That’s a great sign, because he’s carried us for long enough this year. We need to give him more help."

ERIC MONTROSS, FORMER COLLEGE BASKETBALL STAR AND FIRST-ROUND NBA PICK, DEAD AT 52

Curry finished with seven points and eight assists. He was +14 for the game. Klay Thompson added 28 points in the win. Golden State moved to 12-14 as Portland fell to 6-19.

The two-time MVP is the NBA career leader in made 3-pointers with 3,505.

FROM OUTKICK: STEPH CURRY DIDN’T HIT A 3-POINTER FOR THE FIRST TIME IN 5 YEARS: WHERE DOES HIS STREAK RANK IN SPORTS HISTORY?

In 2022, his postseason streak came to an end in Game 5 against the Boston Celtics. He had made 132 consecutive 3-pointers before the mark came to an end. Golden State won the NBA title the next game.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Curry is averaging 28 points per game this season and has a 41.1% 3-point percentage.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.