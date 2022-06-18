Warriors' Steph Curry to have number retired by Davidson College

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Steph Curry is having himself quite the week.

On Thursday, Curry led the Golden State Warriors to the organization’s fourth NBA championship in eight years, winning his first NBA Finals MVP in the process. Curry had a spectacular postseason, averaging 27.4 points, 5.9 assists and 5.2 rebounds in 22 playoff games as the two-time regular season MVP led Golden State back to the postseason.

Now, he’ll have his number retired by Davidson College.

Curry, who played at Davidson from 2006-2009, left school a year early in order to enter the NBA Draft. He recently completed his degree from the university, paving the way for his No. 30 jersey to be retired. The school also announced that Curry will be inducted into the Davidson Athletics Hall of Fame in August when he receives his diploma.

WARRIORS’ STEPHEN CURRY WINS FIRST NBA FINALS MVP

"We're doing it in threes — Steph likes threes, right?" Director of Athletics Chris Clunie said on Friday.

Curry’s college number will be the first retired number in Davidson history. He’s the all-time leading scorer in Davidson history, leading the school on an incredible run to the Elite Eight in 2008.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"Steph made a commitment to Davidson and to his parents that he was going to graduate," Davidson head coach Bob McKillop told the Charlotte Observer in May. "This was a superb, remarkable story about honoring a commitment, something that again shows that Steph prominently displays character traits that are so absent in our world today…. He is a multi-millionaire, and yet he still takes the time to finish his education."

CHARLES BARKLEY DISCUSSES WHERE STEPH CURRY RANKS AMONG ‘SMALL’ POINT GUARDS IN NBA HISTORY

The fourth championship for Curry and the Warriors comes two years after the organization's last postseason appearance.

Following the 2019 season, All-Star Kevin Durant left form the Brooklyn Nets, and the Warriors struggled through the 2020 and 2021 seasons as injuries to Klay Thompson and Curry forced Golden State to retool.

WARRIORS’ KLAY THOMPSON RIPS GRIZZLIES PLAYER FOR TWEET: ‘FREAKIN’ BUM’

Golden State jumped out to a 30-9 record to start the 2022 regular season before slipping to the third seed in the Western Conference Playoffs.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Warriors beat the Denver Nuggets, Memphis Grizzlies, Dallas Mavericks and Boston Celtics on their way to their fourth title in eight seasons.