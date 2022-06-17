Warriors' Klay Thompson rips Grizzlies player for tweet: 'Freakin' bum'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Golden State Warriors sharpshooter Klay Thompson ripped Memphis Grizzlies forward Jaren Jackson Jr. on Thursday night while talking about the team’s latest NBA championship.

Thompson picked up his fourth NBA title as Golden State topped the Boston Celtics in Game 6 of the NBA Finals, 103-90. Thompson, while he had a cold shooting night, still contributed 12 points in 41 minutes and was a major reason why the Warriors had the success they did when he came back.

While he was talking to the media after the win, he remembered a tweet Jackson fired off after the Grizzlies beat the Warriors back in March. The tweet read, "strength in numbers."

Golden State would beat Memphis in their playoff matchup and Thompson certainly didn’t forget the tweet.

"Strength in numbers is alive and well," Thompson said. "There was this one player on the Grizzlies who tweeted ‘strength in numbers’ after they beat us in the regular season and it p---ed me so much. I can’t wait to retweet that thing. Freakin’ bum. I had to watch that, I was like ‘this freaking clown.’

"You’re gonna mock us? Like, you ain’t never been there before, bruh. We’ve been there. We know what it takes. So, to be here again, hold that. … Twitter fingers, can you believe it?"

Thompson’s journey back to form is especially incredible.

He tore his ACL in the 2019 NBA Finals against the Toronto Raptors and then while he was gearing up to play again in the 2020-21 season he suffered an Achilles injury.

He returned to the Warriors in January and was a big reason why Golden State made it to the postseason and won the NBA title.