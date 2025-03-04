Warriors' Steve Kerr calls for NBA referees to whistle more traveling violations: 'It's a problem'

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr is calling on NBA officials to whistle traveling, one of the most basic rules violations in basketball, more often.

Kerr, 59, was assessed a technical foul during the third quarter of the Warriors' 119-101 win over the Charlotte Hornets Monday after what he thought was an obvious travel wasn’t called.

"I don’t understand why we are not teaching our officials to call travel in this league," Kerr told reporters after the game. "They do a great job and work their tails off and communicate well, but I see five or six travels a game that aren’t called.

"You know it's a problem when there are like a hundred fans in the stands and every coach on the sideline when I'm watching film and everyone is (signaling for a travel call). Everyone is seeing it, so we are clearly not teaching as a league our officials to look at the feet."

Kerr called out his own team, saying he saw the Warriors commit four traveling violations that were not called in their loss to the Philadelphia 76ers Saturday.

Kerr said a change regarding traveling violations needs to happen "for the good of the game."

"The entire game is based on footwork," Kerr said. "We need enforce traveling violations, and we are not doing it. And I don't understand why. ... These (officials) are awesome. They do a great job, and they have a million things to watch, but footwork is the entire basis of the game, and we need to call traveling. It will be a much better game if we clean it up."

The Warriors play the New York Knicks Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. ET, and Kerr will likely be monitoring traveling calls.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

