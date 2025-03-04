Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended

Golden State Warriors

Warriors' Steve Kerr calls for NBA referees to whistle more traveling violations: 'It's a problem'

Kerr received a technical foul for arguing a travel call Monday

By Ryan Canfield Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for March 4 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for March 4

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr is calling on NBA officials to whistle traveling, one of the most basic rules violations in basketball, more often.

Kerr, 59, was assessed a technical foul during the third quarter of the Warriors' 119-101 win over the Charlotte Hornets Monday after what he thought was an obvious travel wasn’t called.

"I don’t understand why we are not teaching our officials to call travel in this league," Kerr told reporters after the game. "They do a great job and work their tails off and communicate well, but I see five or six travels a game that aren’t called.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Steve Kerr argues with NBA ref

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr reacts to a call by referee Michael Smith during the second quarter against the Charlotte Hornets at Spectrum Center.  (Jim Dedmon/Imagn Images)

"You know it's a problem when there are like a hundred fans in the stands and every coach on the sideline when I'm watching film and everyone is (signaling for a travel call). Everyone is seeing it, so we are clearly not teaching as a league our officials to look at the feet."

Kerr called out his own team, saying he saw the Warriors commit four traveling violations that were not called in their loss to the Philadelphia 76ers Saturday. 

MAVERICKS' KYRIE IRVING TO MISS REMAINDER OF NBA SEASON WITH KNEE INJURY: REPORT

Steve Kerr reacts to call

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr reacts to a call during the second quarter against the Charlotte Hornets at Spectrum Center.  (Jim Dedmon/Imagn Images)

Kerr said a change regarding traveling violations needs to happen "for the good of the game."

"The entire game is based on footwork," Kerr said. "We need enforce traveling violations, and we are not doing it. And I don't understand why. ... These (officials) are awesome. They do a great job, and they have a million things to watch, but footwork is the entire basis of the game, and we need to call traveling. It will be a much better game if we clean it up."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Steve Kerr argues with official

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr reacts to a call by referee Michael Smith during the second quarter against the Charlotte Hornets at Spectrum Center. (Jim Dedmon/Imagn Images)

The Warriors play the New York Knicks Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. ET, and Kerr will likely be monitoring traveling calls. 

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Ryan Canfield is a digital production assistant for Fox News Digital.