Shaq defends Draymond Green over stomp: 'I'd do the same thing'

Basketball Hall of Famer Shaquille O’Neal came to the defense of Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green after he stepped on the chest of Sacramento Kings forward Domantas Sabonis in Game 2 of their playoff matchup on Monday night.

The incident between the two players occurred in the fourth quarter. Sabonis was trying to go for the offensive rebound on a missed shot when he hit the floor near Green’s feet. Sabonis appeared to grab Green’s right leg as the forward was trying to move up the floor. Green attempted to break free as he was walking over Sabonis.

Green then looked down to see what Sabonis was doing. As Green gathered himself, he used his right foot to step on the chest of Sabonis. The Kings player was writhing in pain as the referees tried to break up the scrum.

O’Neal said on the postgame show later Tuesday night he would’ve done the same thing.

"I'd do the same thing. I really would. Don't be grabbing me," the former Los Angeles Lakers champion said. "What am I gonna do? Like, if I stay there and just try to run forward, I'll fall. You gotta get him up off you. And if you get him up off you and you in the way, you might get stomped on. Was it a dirty play? Of course it was a dirty play. ... If you don't grab me, this won't happen."

Sabonis said he was trying to protect himself.

"I got hit earlier in the game in the jaw. So when I fell, I was protecting myself," Sabonis told reporters in the locker room. "Then obviously, the incident happened. There’s no room for that in our game today. At that point, I get pushed. I’m falling on the floor. I’m just trying to protect myself."

Green is unlikely to face suspension, The Athletic reported.