The NBA recently reinstated Draymond Green. The longtime Warriors forward was away from the team for the past few weeks as he served an indefinite suspension.

Suspensions are typically viewed as a punishment for a given player's actions, but in Green's case it appears to have been the exact opposite. In a press conference on Tuesday, Green revealed that his open-minded approach to the counseling he received during the suspension allowed him to see it as a blessing in disguise.

Green specifically expressed appreciation for the league's decision to classify the suspension as "indefinite."

"It's not necessarily a time thing, but when it is indefinite, you don't know what that means either," Green explained in his first public comments since the NBA handed down the suspension. "That could be... who knows what, it's indefinite. Like I said, having the time allows you to process those thoughts. And I'm also appreciative to the league for the indefinite suspension."

MORE PLAYING TIME, STEVE KERR’S MEETING COOLS PREVIOUSLY HEATED WARRIORS' JONATHAN KUMINGA: ‘I LOVE IT HERE'

Shortly after the suspension was announced, the league released a statement about Green's willingness to go through the necessary steps to address his conduct.

"Green completed steps that demonstrated his commitment to conforming his conduct to standards expected of NBA players," the league said in a statement. "He has engaged in meetings with a counselor and has met jointly on multiple occasions with representatives of the NBA, the Warriors and the National Basketball Players Association, both of which will continue throughout the season."

Green further explained his appreciation for the unclear timeline.

"You know why? Because there was no goal to return. There was no, 'All right, I'm going to work and get through these five games so as soon as the five games are up I'm back.'"

Last month, ESPN reported Green was attending virtual meetings with team officials and representatives from the players union and the NBA in an effort to track his progress toward reinstatement.

Green is represented by Klutch Sports founder Rich Paul . The powerful sports agent, along with Warriors general manager Mike Dunleavy Jr., were believed to be a part of the group that participated in the meetings.

Green inked a four-year contract extension with the Warriors in late June. He was named the NBA's Defensive Player of the Year in 2017 and has long been considered a key piece of the Warriors' dynasty that produced four NBA titles.

Green lost just shy of $2 million in wages while serving the suspension, according to ESPN. Golden State has gone 7-5 during Green's absence. He will continue to ramp up his workload as he pushes to return to the court.