Warriors’ Bob Myers, architect of four NBA championships, steps down

Myers has been with the franchise 12 years

Joe Morgan
By Joe Morgan | Fox News
The Golden State Warriors will have a new general manager constructing a roster that has won four NBA championships in the last nine years. 

Bob Myers, general manager and president of Golden State the past 12 years, will step down from his role, the Warriors announced Tuesday. 

"It's just time," Myers told ESPN. 

His future with the organization has been up in the air for the past year as his contract is set to expire in late June. 

Golden State lost to the Los Angeles Lakers in the second round of the 2023 NBA Playoffs, kicking off an offseason with many questions. 

The first was Myers’ future. Myers reportedly declined multiple offers from the organization that would have made him one of the league’s top-earning executives. 

Then there is the roster, which has Draymond Green entering a player option year and Klay Thompson in the last year of his deal. 

Both players are looking for extensions. 

Golden State has gone on one of the great runs in NBA history with Myers calling the shots, playing in six NBA Finals since the 2015 season. 

Myers told ESPN he is unsure of his professional future. 

Joe Morgan is a Sports Reporter for Fox News.