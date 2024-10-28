Walz zings Bears after Chicago suffers crushing loss on Hail Mary play

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, Vice President Kamala Harris’ running mate, took a shot at the Chicago Bears during a rally on Monday.

The Bears suffered a rough defeat at the hands of the Washington Commanders on Sunday night. Jayden Daniels threw a last-second Hail Mary touchdown pass that was deflected into the hands of wide receiver Noah Brown for the 18-15 win.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"We’re leaving it all on the field, unlike the Bears I might add," Walz told the crowd of Harris supporters. "They earned it too."

He said earlier this month the race for the White House would go through the NFC North – and maybe even the Super Bowl.

"This year, the Senate, the White House and the Super Bowl are all going through the NFC North. Wisconsin, Michigan, Illinois and Minnesota are going to have a lot to say with that," Walz said, via The Chicago Tribune.

NICK BOSA'S MAGA HAT APPEARANCE INITIALLY OMITTED FROM 'SNF' SOCIAL MEDIA FEED, CLIP POSTED AFTER FAN FUROR

The Bears’ defeat was one of the most dramatic ends to a regular-season game this season.

Brown was mobbed by his teammates, while the Commanders sideline sprinted onto the field in amazement and shock, including head coach Dan Quinn.

Meanwhile, the Bears, led by Caleb Williams, could not believe their eyes as they walked off the field shaking their heads.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Chicago is 4-3 this season and sit behind Walz’s Vikings, who are 5-3.