Vladimir Guerrero Jr leads Blue Jays' World Series charge against Dodgers after ALCS MVP performance

Guerrero is batting .442 in the postseason

By Ryan Canfield Fox News
Toronto Blue Jays star first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has been outstanding in the postseason. 

Guerrero Jr., 26, has a .442 batting average, six home runs and 12 RBI across 51 plate appearances in 11 games. He was named the ALCS MVP for his performance against the Seattle Mariners.

Now, Guerrero is tasked with helping the Blue Jays win four more games and win the World Series over the Los Angeles Dodgers to bring a championship to Canada. Game 1 is Friday at 8 p.m. ET at the Rogers Centre in Toronto and will be broadcast on FOX. 

Dodgers and Blue Jays World Series promo

The Los Angeles Dodgers and Toronto Blue Jays meet in the 2025 World Series. (FOX)

"I was born here," Guerrero said through an interpreter, according to MLB.com. "I grew up in the Dominican, and then from the moment that I signed here, that I knew I was going to be here my entire career, I knew that somehow I had to make all the fans, the entire country, proud of me, of my team. And like I always say, my challenge is to bring the World Series here back to Canada."

In April, Guerrero signed a 14-year, $500 million contract that cemented him as the face of the franchise. So far in October, Guerrero has lived up to his massive deal. 

His six postseason home runs are already tied for the most in franchise history, alongside Joe Carter and José Bautista. 

DODGERS, BLUE JAYS ANNOUNCE STARTING PITCHERS FOR GAME 1 OF THE WORLD SERIES

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. holds trophy

Toronto Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. holds the American League Championship Series MVP trophy as the baseball team celebrates after defeating the Seattle Mariners in Game 7 of the series in Toronto on Oct. 20, 2025. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP)

"He’s the face of the franchise," Blue Jays manager John Schneider said, according to MLB.com. "I remember a conversation, it was me and Max (Scherzer). This was back in April in (my office). We talked about, ‘Hey, you’re the standard now for this team’ and what comes with that, how you have to act, how you have to talk. He’s been great. He’s just been very, very aware of everything that’s going on, which is very hard to do when the spotlight is on you."

Guerrero has not only slugged but also shown off his exceptional bat-to-ball skills this postseason, as he has only struck out three times.  

The Blue Jays are going to need their superstar first baseman to be at his best against the Dodgers' vaunted starting rotation.

Vladdy Jr

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. of the Toronto Blue Jays celebrates during the fourth inning against the Seattle Mariners in Game 7 of the American League Championship Series at Rogers Centre on Oct. 19, 2025 in Toronto, Ontario. (Cole Burston/Getty Images)

The Dodgers' pitching staff, especially their starting pitching, has been sensational, allowing just 28 runs in 10 postseason games. The team’s elite rotation of Blake Snell, Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Tyler Glasnow and Shohei Ohtani has carried the load thus far.

Snell is starting Game 1 for the Dodgers while the Blue Jays are starting rookie Trey Yesavage. 

Ryan Canfield is a digital production assistant for Fox News Digital.

