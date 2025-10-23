Dodgers, Blue Jays announce starting pitchers for Game 1 of the World Series

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Los Angeles Dodgers and Toronto Blue Jays announced their Game 1 starting pitchers for the World Series.

The Dodgers will start Blake Snell, while the Blue Jays are sending rookie Trey Yesavage to the mound. Game 1 is on Friday at 8 p.m. ET at the Rogers Centre in Toronto.

Snell has nearly as many Cy Young awards (two) as Yesavage has career regular season starts (three).

Yesavage made his Major League debut on Sept. 15 and quickly became a key part of the Blue Jays starting rotation. When the 22-year-old steps on the mound on Friday, he will have made more career postseason starts (four) than regular-season starts.

In the postseason, Yesavage has a 2-1 record in three starts with a 4.20 ERA.

Yesavage beat the New York Yankees with 5.1 scoreless, hitless innings in Game 2 of the Division Series as he struck out 11. He lost Game 2 of the AL Championship Series when he allowed five runs in four innings, and then won Game 6 of the ALCS on Sunday when he gave up two runs in 5.2 innings.

Yesavage began the season at Class A Dunedin and rose through the minor leagues rapidly. He was promoted to High-A Vancouver on May 20, Double-A New Hampshire on June 12, and Triple-A Buffalo on Aug. 12.

Yesavage will be tasked with holding down a Dodgers lineup that is littered with All-Stars and MVP winners.

Snell, on the other hand, was limited to 11 starts this season. In those starts, he was excellent, as he had a 5-4 record with a 2.35 ERA in just over 61 innings pitched.

In three postseason starts, Snell has raised his game to another level. He has a 3-0 record with a 0.86 ERA in 21 innings pitched, and has struck out 28 batters while walking just five.

In 15 career postseason starts, Snell has a 7-3 record and a 2.58 ERA. He will be tasked with facing the Blue Jays, an opponent he is familiar with from his time with the Tampa Bay Rays.

In 16 career games against the Blue Jays, Snell has a 5-4 record with a 2.39 ERA in 79 innings.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

