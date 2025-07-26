Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Virginia Tech Hokies

Virginia Tech football launches investigation into North Carolina Central coach's tampering claim

Running back J'Mari Taylor now plays for the Virginia Cavaliers

By Chantz Martin Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for July 26 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for July 26

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

North Carolina Central football coach Trei Oliver spoke out about a memorable situation he experienced during his time patrolling a college football sideline.

Oliver said last season he discovered a Viriginia Tech Hokies assistant football coach attempting to recruit one of his star players from the sideline. 

The Eagles coach suggested the assistant's alleged, unauthorized in-game recruiting was part of an effort to convince a running back to enter the transfer portal.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

North Carolina Central Eagles head coach

Head coach Trei Oliver of the North Carolina Central Eagles against the Jackson State Tigers during the second half of the Cricket Celebration Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium Dec. 17, 2022, in Atlanta.  (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

"Virginia Tech was actually on my sideline recruiting our running back," Oliver told reporters, according to WRAL News. "That was pretty bold. I couldn't believe it."

While Oliver stopped short of naming the player, he did note the running back he was referencing eventually transferred to Virginia.

NICK SABAN ALL BUT SHUTS DOWN RUMORS OF HIS RETURN TO COACHING: 'I ENJOY WHAT I AM DOING'

Running back J'Mari Taylor, who earned first-team All-MEAC honors during his standout tenure at NCCU, is listed on UVA's roster.

The NCCU coach also hinted that he was aware of the assistant coach's motives at the time. 

"I knew what it was," Oliver said.

A general view of a Virginia Tech Hokies helmet

The Virginia Tech Hokies' "Orange Effect" helmet before a game against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Lane Stadium Sept. 7, 2015, in Blacksburg, Va. (Michael Shroyer/Getty Images)

Shortly after Oliver raised the accusations, Virginia Tech released a statement saying it was not previously aware of the issue but stood ready to launch an investigation into the claims.

A general view of seats at Lane Stadium

Lane Stadium before a game between the Virginia Tech Hokies and the West Virginia Mountaineers Sept. 22, 2022, in Blacksburg, Va.  (Ryan Hunt/Getty Images)

"This is the first time the issue has been brought to our attention, and no concern has previously been shared with us through any formal channel," the team said. "Virginia Tech takes all NCAA rules seriously and is committed to conducting our program with integrity. We are reviewing the matter internally and will address any findings appropriately."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Virginia Tech closes the 2025 regular season with a visit to Charlottesville Nov. 29. Oliver will be a Cavaliers fan on that day as he roots for his former player. He even predicted a resounding UVA victory.

"Thank God he went to UVA," Oliver said, "and UVA is going to beat the smoke out of them other folks."

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Chantz Martin is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.