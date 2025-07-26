Virginia Tech football launches investigation into North Carolina Central coach's tampering claim

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

North Carolina Central football coach Trei Oliver spoke out about a memorable situation he experienced during his time patrolling a college football sideline.

Oliver said last season he discovered a Viriginia Tech Hokies assistant football coach attempting to recruit one of his star players from the sideline.

The Eagles coach suggested the assistant's alleged, unauthorized in-game recruiting was part of an effort to convince a running back to enter the transfer portal.

"Virginia Tech was actually on my sideline recruiting our running back," Oliver told reporters, according to WRAL News. "That was pretty bold. I couldn't believe it."

While Oliver stopped short of naming the player, he did note the running back he was referencing eventually transferred to Virginia.

Running back J'Mari Taylor, who earned first-team All-MEAC honors during his standout tenure at NCCU, is listed on UVA's roster.

The NCCU coach also hinted that he was aware of the assistant coach's motives at the time.

"I knew what it was," Oliver said.

Shortly after Oliver raised the accusations, Virginia Tech released a statement saying it was not previously aware of the issue but stood ready to launch an investigation into the claims.

"This is the first time the issue has been brought to our attention, and no concern has previously been shared with us through any formal channel," the team said. "Virginia Tech takes all NCAA rules seriously and is committed to conducting our program with integrity. We are reviewing the matter internally and will address any findings appropriately."

Virginia Tech closes the 2025 regular season with a visit to Charlottesville Nov. 29. Oliver will be a Cavaliers fan on that day as he roots for his former player. He even predicted a resounding UVA victory.

"Thank God he went to UVA," Oliver said, "and UVA is going to beat the smoke out of them other folks."

Follow Fox News Digital's sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.