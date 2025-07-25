Nick Saban all but shuts down rumors of his return to coaching: 'I enjoy what I am doing'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Rumors about Nick Saban potentially returning to the sideline ran rampant last week, but the seven-time national champion does not appear to be in a rush to get back.

Former Alabama quarterback Greg McElroy said on his radio show he was told by a source Saban may return in the future, although McElroy didn't believe it himself.

In any case, college football fans got their hopes up, and Saban poured cold water on it all in an appearance with "Fox & Friends."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"You know, it is amazing to me that that came up in the media, and the media speaks for you and thinks for you," Saban said.

Then, he cracked a joke.

"I never really had a thought into getting back into coaching until, two days ago, Miss Terry said I had to run the sweeper in the entire downstairs. So, while I was running the sweeper, the thought occurred to me, you know, ‘When you were coaching, you had a heck of a lot better job than this.’ So, that is the only time I considered it," he said.

"I am really happy with what I am doing right now. You know, it is exciting to still be involved in the game. It’s exciting for me to work with athletic directors, conference commissioners, people in Congress to preserve the integrity of our game and continue to be able to create opportunities to help young people value for their future that will help them be successful in their life, which is what we always tried to do as a coach."

NICK SABAN PRAISES TRUMP'S EXECUTIVE ORDER CRACKING DOWN ON PAY-TO-PLAY IN COLLEGE SPORTS

Saban didn't seem to rule it out entirely, but he simply said there is "no opportunity" that appeals to him right now.

"I enjoy what I am doing. I did it for 50 years. I loved it. I loved the relationships with the players. I love the competition. But you know it is another station of life now, and I enjoy what I am doing right now and want to continue to do it," he added. "Spend more time with my family, my grandchildren, my children, and it has been really, really good."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Saban left the game in 2024, shortly after a loss in the Rose Bowl to eventual national champion Michigan, citing the changing landscape of college athletics.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.