Viral sensation Stephen 'Pommel Horse Guy' Nedoroscik taking talents to 'Dancing With the Stars'

American gymnast Stephen Nedoroscik recently rose to prominence due to his performance at the Paris Olympics.

Nedoroscik, who is known to the internet as "Pommel Horse Guy," will soon enter a new arena – the ballroom. Nedoroscik has been tapped for the upcoming season of the long-running reality competition series "Dancing with the Stars."

The remaining contestants for the latest season have yet to be announced. Women's Basketball Hall of Famer and "Good Morning America" co-anchor Robin Roberts said Nedoroscik will be the show's first male gymnast to compete on the show.

Nedoroscik said he hopes to enjoy his time on the show.

"I want to bring some of that gymnastics, maybe a backflip or handstand," Nedoroscik said during an appearance on the ABC morning show. "I want to have fun with it."

Nedoroscik left Paris with a pair of bronze medals, winning one in the pommel horse event and another in the men's team all-around event. Nedoroscik helped the American men's team earn its first Olympic medal in 16 years.

Nedoroscik went viral during the Games in late July as he waited around during the team final for his chance to secure a spot on the podium with a pommel horse performance.

The Paris Olympics broadcast camera kept showing Nedoroscik getting mentally prepared for his event – no, he was not asleep – as he watched his teammates, Frederick Richard, Brody Malone, Paul Juda and Asher Hong, compete in the other disciplines. Nedoroscik was only needed for the pommel horse.

His Superman-like transformation before hitting the floor (he takes his glasses off, just like Clark Kent), also captured observers' attention.

The Penn State engineering graduate was well aware of the photos of him that were circulating across the internet at the time.

"The memes are hilarious and I’m loving them all," Nedoroscik told The Associated Press in Paris.

Alfonso Ribeiro and Julianne Hough will return as the hosts for the 33rd season of "Dancing With the Stars."

As for the iconic glasses that are indelibly part of Nedoroscik's look?

"I might have fun with it. I'm scared they'll fly off, that's the thing," Nedoroscik, who has an eye condition called coloboma, told the hosts. "Maybe we could do a gadget, keep them on? Maybe a new pair of glasses, match the theme?"

