Viktor Hovland’s swing interrupted after bird relieves itself on him during British Open: ‘I just got s--- on’

Four-time PGA Tour winner Viktor Hovland was left laughing in disbelief during the first round of the Open Championship Thursday after a bird relieved itself on him as he was getting ready to hit the ball on the 15th hole.

Hovland, 25, was about to hit his approach shot when he suddenly stepped back and looked around.

"What was that?" he said, as the broadcast captured what appeared to be a seagull flying just out of frame.

RORY MCILROY WINS SCOTTISH OPEN BY ONE SHOT AFTER MAKING BIRDIES ON LAST TWO HOLES

"I just got s--- on," Hovland said, looking down at his hand before breaking out in laughter.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The unfortunate incident is considered to be a sign of good luck, although Hovland may not have seen it like that at the time.

He finished the first round tied for 17th, finishing just one under par.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Emiliano Grillo, Christo Lamprecht and Tommy Fleetwood are in a three-way tie for first place.

Rory McIlroy, who is hoping to win his first major since he last won the PGA Championship in 2014, has had a disappointing start. He finished the day tied in 32nd, with his only birdie of the first round coming at the second hole.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.



