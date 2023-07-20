Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

The Open Championship
Published

Viktor Hovland’s swing interrupted after bird relieves itself on him during British Open: ‘I just got s--- on’

Hovland finished the first round one stroke under par

Paulina Dedaj
By Paulina Dedaj | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for July 19 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for July 19

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Four-time PGA Tour winner Viktor Hovland was left laughing in disbelief during the first round of the Open Championship Thursday after a bird relieved itself on him as he was getting ready to hit the ball on the 15th hole. 

Hovland, 25, was about to hit his approach shot when he suddenly stepped back and looked around.

Viktor Hovland plays it from the rough

Norway's Viktor Hovland plays from the rough on the 18th during The Open at Royal Liverpool Thursday, July 20, 2023. (David Davies/PA Images via Getty Images)

"What was that?" he said, as the broadcast captured what appeared to be a seagull flying just out of frame. 

RORY MCILROY WINS SCOTTISH OPEN BY ONE SHOT AFTER MAKING BIRDIES ON LAST TWO HOLES

"I just got s--- on," Hovland said, looking down at his hand before breaking out in laughter. 

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The unfortunate incident is considered to be a sign of good luck, although Hovland may not have seen it like that at the time.

He finished the first round tied for 17th, finishing just one under par. 

Viktor Hovland tees off

Viktor Hovland of Norway tees off on the fourth hole during The 151st Open at Royal Liverpool Golf Club July 20, 2023, in Hoylake, England.  (Oisin Keniry/R&A/R&A via Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Emiliano Grillo, Christo Lamprecht and Tommy Fleetwood are in a three-way tie for first place.

Rory McIlroy at the Scottish Open

Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland looks on from the fifth hole during the Genesis Scottish Open at The Renaissance Club July 13, 2023, in the United Kingdom.  (Octavio Passos/Getty Images)

Rory McIlroy, who is hoping to win his first major since he last won the PGA Championship in 2014, has had a disappointing start. He finished the day tied in 32nd, with his only birdie of the first round coming at the second hole.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.


 

Paulina Dedaj is a Sports Reporter for Fox News Digital.