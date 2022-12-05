Expand / Collapse search
Vikings' Justin Jefferson claps back at DJ Reed after win over Jets

Jefferson scored a touchdown in the fourth quarter

Paulina Dedaj
By Paulina Dedaj | Fox News
Veteran NFL cornerback DJ Reed took credit for a rather quiet day by Justin Jefferson’s standards in the Minnesota Vikings’ 27-22 victory over the New York Jets on Sunday, but the star wideout sees it differently.

Kirk Cousins’ 10-yard touchdown pass to Jefferson halfway through the fourth quarter ultimately sealed the Jets' fate, but New York’s defense held the third-year wide receiver to just 45 yards receiving and just 11 yards rushing. 

Justin Jefferson, #18 of the Minnesota Vikings, fails to catch a pass while defended by D.J. Reed, #4 of the New York Jets, during the second quarter at U.S. Bank Stadium on Dec. 4, 2022 in Minneapolis.

Justin Jefferson, #18 of the Minnesota Vikings, fails to catch a pass while defended by D.J. Reed, #4 of the New York Jets, during the second quarter at U.S. Bank Stadium on Dec. 4, 2022 in Minneapolis. (Adam Bettcher/Getty Images)

Reed told reporters in the locker room after the game that if not for that play, he "held my own for sure." 

"I was in his s--- all game. He got that one route on me so I’m frustrated but I feel like I did a great job containing him. So it’s just frustrating because I don’t want to give up a touchdown – I don’t want to be the reason my team loses."

He added, "Other than that I held my own for sure against him."

Justin Jefferson, #18 of the Minnesota Vikings, catches a touchdown pass while D.J. Reed, #4 of the New York Jets, defends during the fourth quarter at U.S. Bank Stadium on Dec. 4, 2022 in Minneapolis.

Justin Jefferson, #18 of the Minnesota Vikings, catches a touchdown pass while D.J. Reed, #4 of the New York Jets, defends during the fourth quarter at U.S. Bank Stadium on Dec. 4, 2022 in Minneapolis. (Adam Bettcher/Getty Images)

However, Jefferson clapped back on Twitter in response to Reed’s comments.

"In what s--- … You can’t talk having safety help… call me when yo coach trust you to go 1v1."

Justin Jefferson, #18 of the Minnesota Vikings, celebrates after a first down catch during the second quarter against the New York Jets at U.S. Bank Stadium on Dec. 4, 2022 in Minneapolis.

Justin Jefferson, #18 of the Minnesota Vikings, celebrates after a first down catch during the second quarter against the New York Jets at U.S. Bank Stadium on Dec. 4, 2022 in Minneapolis. (David Berding/Getty Images)

When asked about the coverage after the game, head coach Robert Saleh seemed happy with it overall. 

"I thought we did a nice job. I know he got the one touchdown – a really nice route by him, but I felt like we kept his explosives to a minimum, but we just weren’t good enough in the red zone today. That’s on both sides of the ball."

Paulina Dedaj is a Sports Reporter for Fox News Digital.

