Vikings' Justin Jefferson claps back at DJ Reed after win over Jets

Veteran NFL cornerback DJ Reed took credit for a rather quiet day by Justin Jefferson’s standards in the Minnesota Vikings’ 27-22 victory over the New York Jets on Sunday, but the star wideout sees it differently.

Kirk Cousins’ 10-yard touchdown pass to Jefferson halfway through the fourth quarter ultimately sealed the Jets' fate, but New York’s defense held the third-year wide receiver to just 45 yards receiving and just 11 yards rushing.

Reed told reporters in the locker room after the game that if not for that play, he "held my own for sure."

"I was in his s--- all game. He got that one route on me so I’m frustrated but I feel like I did a great job containing him. So it’s just frustrating because I don’t want to give up a touchdown – I don’t want to be the reason my team loses."

He added, "Other than that I held my own for sure against him."

However, Jefferson clapped back on Twitter in response to Reed’s comments.

"In what s--- … You can’t talk having safety help… call me when yo coach trust you to go 1v1."

When asked about the coverage after the game, head coach Robert Saleh seemed happy with it overall.

"I thought we did a nice job. I know he got the one touchdown – a really nice route by him, but I felt like we kept his explosives to a minimum, but we just weren’t good enough in the red zone today. That’s on both sides of the ball."