Vikings coach Kevin O'Connell defends choice to keep Carson Wentz in blowout loss for prolonged period

The Los Angeles Chargers dominated the Minnesota Vikings on Thursday night. The 37-10 defeat dropped the Vikings' record to 3-4.

But much of the postgame chatter focused on coach Kevin O'Connell's decision not to pull quarterback Carson Wentz from the blowout.

Wentz was dealing with some discomfort in his non-throwing shoulder. He was sacked five times on Thursday, which appeared to further aggravate the shoulder he was already nursing. The shoulder issue, coupled with the scoreboard, raised concerns about keeping the veteran quarterback on the field longer than many perceived as necessary.

Wentz was noticeably grimacing throughout the majority of the game.

After the game, O'Connell explained his decision to stick with Wentz for most of the game.

"We kept on checking in [with Wentz]," the coach told reporters. "Maybe getting Max [Brosmer] ready to go. Tyler [vice president of player health and performance, Tyler Williams] was coming to me a lot tonight, but every time he seemed to update me on that. Carson was sore going into it. He took obviously quite a few hits—but he was able to—I asked him multiple times where he was at and he said he was good and wanted to keep going."

"It did seem like he was in pain there a couple times."

J.J. McCarthy was inactive Thursday. The second-year quarterback started the first two games of the season but has been sidelined since then with an ankle injury.

O'Connell did note that McCarthy would return to the starting lineup against the Detroit Lions in Week 9 if he is fully recovered, the NFL Network reported.

Game cameras showed Wentz slamming his helmet on the Vikings' sideline out of apparent frustration. Wentz later made it clear that the injury ultimately did not hamper his throwing ability.

"I don't think so," Wentz said. "I don't think throwing wise. That's honestly why I felt confident to go. I felt I could do my job. I thought I could throw the ball. Thankfully, you don't need your left shoulder all that much to throw the football. So mechanically, throwing wise, I felt like I could do everything I needed to do."

Reserve quarterback Max Brosmer briefly entered Thursday’s contest, completing three of his four pass attempts in the fourth quarter.

O'Connell acknowledged that he had considered inserting the rookie signal-caller earlier in the game.

"Yeah we did," O'Connell said. "Carson's a veteran player. He understands, kind of, some of our circumstances tonight. I think it's very difficult to ask a rookie to go in there for his first performance and have to be kind of weathering it a little bit for the group.

"I did think about that at different times in the game but at the same time, the confidence we have in Max and the upside we see in Max is real. You also don't want to send him out there and force a level of figure-it-outness that's probably beyond a guy playing for the first time."

The Vikings have now dropped back-to-back games.

