Neymar Shares Emotional Call With Raphinha After Making Brazil's World Cup Roster

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Neymar and Raphinha have shared a touching moment of celebration following the announcement of Brazil's squad for the 2026 World Cup.

The legendary forward, whose inclusion had been the subject of intense speculation, was seen in tears as he connected with his close friend and Barcelona star to process the news.

An Emotional Call Between Stars

The bond between Brazil’s biggest stars was on full display this week after Carlo Ancelotti officially confirmed his squad for the upcoming tournament.

Barcelona forward Raphinha was among the first to reach out to Neymar, initiating a video call that captured the raw emotion of the veteran attacker.

After months of debate regarding his fitness and role within the national setup, the confirmation of his place in the squad clearly meant the world to the former Paris Saint-Germain man.

In a clip shared on social media, Neymar Jr was in tears as he spoke with Raphinha, emphasizing the unity within the Seleção camp.

The veteran is expected to lead a talented frontline as Brazil seeks to end their long wait for a sixth world title on the pitches of North America.

Neymar’s Bold Promise For 2026

Despite the tears, it didn't take long for Neymar’s trademark confidence to shine through during the conversation.

He used the moment to send a defiant message to the rest of the world, making it clear that he believes this is Brazil's year.

"Thank you Raphinha for everything. From the bottom of my heart, you know the affection I have for you. It’s all gonna be fine, we are gonna WIN this damn thing," the forward declared during the emotional exchange.

The interaction highlights the leadership role Neymar continues to play, even as younger stars like Raphinha take on more prominent roles at club level with Barcelona.

The video, which originated from the Neymar Jr channel on YouTube, has quickly gone viral among fans who are eager to see if Santos star can finally secure the one trophy that has eluded his illustrious career.

Surprise Omissions And Squad Depth

While the focus remained on Neymar's return, the squad announcement was not without its controversies.

Perhaps the biggest shock was the exclusion of Chelsea's Joao Pedro.

The striker has enjoyed a prolific campaign in the Premier League and was heavily linked with a potential move to Barcelona, yet Ancelotti opted for other profiles in his final selection for the summer tournament.

With Neymar and Raphinha confirmed as the duo to watch, the pressure will be immense on the five-time champions to perform from the opening whistle in June.

The Road Ahead For The Seleção

Brazil’s journey in the group stage appears manageable on paper, but they will need to be at their best to avoid any early scares.

They are scheduled to face Morocco, Haiti, and Scotland in the opening phase of the competition.

The squad is set to assemble at Granja Comary on May 27 before playing a farewell friendly against Panama at the Maracana on May 31.

This will be the fans' last chance to see the team on home soil before they depart for the United States on June 1.

Brazil will face Egypt in a final warm-up match in Cleveland on June 6, before their tournament opener against Morocco in New Jersey on June 13.

2026 FIFA World Cup: How To Watch

The 2026 FIFA World Cup will run from June 11–July 19, 2026. Spread across three countries, the tournament will culminate with the final on July 19 at New York New Jersey Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. All 104 tournament matches will air live across FOX (70) and FS1 (34) with every match streaming live and on-demand within both the FOX One and the FOX Sports app. A record 40 matches, more than one-third of the tournament, will air in prime time across FOX (21) and FS1 (19).

The opening match on June 11 between Mexico and South Africa (3 p.m. ET) will stream for free on Tubi, as well as the USA's opening match against Paraguay on June 12 (9 p.m. ET).