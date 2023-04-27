Video shows moment ESPN reporter called another writer 'f---ing c--t' near Aaron Judge

Full video has emerged of the moment when MLB reporter Marly Rivera called another writer a ‘f---ing c--t,’ which led to Rivera's termination from ESPN.

Rivera, who mainly covered the Yankees for the sports media giant while also being a part of its national baseball broadcasts, is seen directing the explicit remark at fellow reporter Ivón Gaete last week at Yankee Stadium.

It also happened right near New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge, as TMZ Sports obtained video of the entire interaction.

Warning: The video below contains explicit language.

"Oh, what a f---ing c--t. Unbelievable," Rivera can be heard saying to Gaete, who had a wide-eyed reaction to it.

Rivera seemed very displeased with Gaete as she was angrily speaking in Spanish to her prior to the expletive.

According to the New York Post , Rivera had set up a time with the Yankees to interview Judge, but Gaete, who was reporting for Tokyo Broadcasting with Los Angeles Angels superstar Shohei Ohtani in town, also tried interviewing No. 99.

That’s what apparently set Rivera off, and she later tried to walk back her comment.

"I wasn’t talking about you," she is heard saying off-camera.

Rivera continued to ask Gaete in Spanish to speak with her after her poor choice of words, but Gaete, who is the wife of MLB Vice President of Communications John Blundell, did not want to hear it.

ESPN released the following statement to Fox News Digital regarding Rivera: "She no longer works here."

Rivera also owned up to her mistake.

"I fully accept responsibility for what I said, which I should not have," Rivera told the Post. "There were extenuating circumstances, but that in no way is an excuse for my actions."

Rivera, who had been at ESPN for 13 years, also noted that she felt "singled" out.

"I am a professional with a sterling reputation across baseball, and I do believe that I am being singled out by a group of individuals with whom I have a long history of professional disagreements," she said via the Post.

Fox News' Ryan Gaydos and Ryan Morik contributed to this report.