Migos rapper Takeoff mourned by celebrities: 'It’s all just tragic'

Migos rapper Takeoff, born Kirshnik Ball, is dead after being shot in Houston Tuesday morning.

His lawyer, Drew Findling of Findling Law Firm told Fox News Digital, "Along with my firm, I am devastated by the tragic death of Kirshnik Ball, known to his fans as Takeoff. Takeoff was not only a brilliant musical artist with unlimited talent but also a uniquely kind and gentle soul. He will be greatly missed now and always."

This morning, a representative for Takeoff told the Associated Press that the 28-year-old Atlanta-born rapper was struck outside a bowling alley.

The loss shocked fans, as just hours before his death, Takeoff had posted to his Instagram story.

MIGOS RAPPER TAKEOFF KILLED IN HOUSTON SHOOTING, REP TELLS AP

On Monday, his music video for "Messy" with one of his Migos front-men, Quavo, was released.

Celebrities immediately memorialized the rapper, taking to social media to share their grief.

Actress Keke Palmer wrote on her Instagram "This is horrible. From the tragedy of the death to the tragedy of there being a video of it online. It’s all just tragic and I am so sorry to his whole family and all he touched. Really terrible."

Singer Bebe Rexha shared her disbelief with fans, writing, "RIP TAKEOFF. So sad."

Former Fifth Harmony members Lauren Jauregui and Normani also commented on Takeoff's death. Jauregui wrote on her Twitter, "Oh my god…rest in peace Takeoff…I can't believe that…omg…"

Normani shared to her Instagram story a post from Takeoff, writing, "really have no words."

Also taking to their Instagram stories were artists Tyler, the Creator and Kelly Rowland.

Tyler wrote, "safe travels" underneath a photo of the late rapper.

Rowland also shared a photo of Takeoff, writing, "Keeping his family in my prayers!!!" She also stated, "There are NO WORDS…"

Social media star and fighter Jake Paul shared his frustrations in a Tweet, writing, "Senseless killings need to stop. need to unify. RIP TAKEOFF."

Rapper Gucci Mane, who has collaborated with Migos on multiple tracks, tweeted directly to the late rapper, writing, "R.I.P."

Singer Ciara shared her sadness in an Instagram story, writing, "Rest in Paradise" to the rapper. She also added, "This is absolutely heart breaking. Gone too soon."

Artist Teyana Taylor shared her heartbreak on Instagram, writing, "Please tell me this is just a bad dream pleaseeeeeeee I don’t want to believe this lil bro please."

No further details on Takeoff's death have been revealed at this time. The trio Migos also consists of rappers Quavo and Offset.