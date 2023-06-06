Video of PGA Commissioner Jay Monahan praising PGA's morals, blasting LIV resurfaces after tours merge

The history of golf changed forever Tuesday when it was announced the PGA Tour, LIV Golf and the DP World Tour would be merging.

The partnership comes less than a year after PGA Commissioner Jay Monahan said any potential truce with the rival Saudi-backed LIV Golf circuit was "off the table."

However, the internet was quick to spotlight Monahan's past comments after the announcement.

A video has resurfaced of Monahan being interviewed by CBS' Jim Nantz June 12, 2022, almost one year to the day before the merger, at the RBC Canadian Open. Nantz asked the commissioner how much he talked to PGA Tour members about ramifications if they joined LIV, citing 9/11 victims families' opposition to the Saudi-backed league.

At the time, Monahan's sentiments were strong and to the point.

"Well, I talked to players, I talked at a player meeting. And I've talked to a number of players individually for a long period of time," Monahan said. "And I think you'd have to be living under a rock to not know that there are significant implications.

"And as it relates to the families of 9/11, I have two families that are close to me that lost loved ones. So, my heart goes out to them. And I would ask any player that has left or any player that would ever consider leaving: Have you ever had to apologize for being a member of the PGA Tour?"

Several members of the PGA Tour reportedly turned down upward of a combined $2 billion. Tiger Woods was reportedly offered around $800 million, while Rory McIlroy, perhaps the most vocal player gainst LIV, is said to have turned down around half that. Collin Morikawa and Scottie Scheffler are just a couple of players that reportedly decided to stick with the PGA.

Monahan said in September he did not expect anything positive to come out of what was then a rivalry.

"Listen, I think I’ve been pretty clear on this: I don’t see [a truce] happening," Monahan said then. "When you look at where we are, and you think about words and actions, we’re currently in a lawsuit. So, coming together and having conversations, to me, that card is off the table, and it has been for a long period of time."

Despite the PGA's superstars remaining loyal to their tour, though, Monahan not only merged with the PGA's former rival, he said in a memo to his players that the Public Investment Fund, which has funded LIV, will be "contributing … a significant financial investment" in the deal.

"This transformational partnership recognizes the immeasurable strength of the PGA Tour's history, legacy and pro-competitive model and combines with it the DP World Tour and LIV, including the team golf concept, to create an organization that will benefit golf’s players, commercial and charitable partners and fans," Monahan said in a press release Tuesday.

"Going forward, fans can be confident that we will, collectively, deliver on the promise we’ve always made — to promote competition of the best in professional golf and that we are committed to securing and driving the game’s future.

"The new agreement will merge the PIF’s golf-related businesses, which include LIV Golf, with that of the PGA Tour and the DP World Tour into a "​​new, collectively owned, for-profit entity to ensure that all stakeholders benefit from a model that delivers maximum excitement and competition among the game’s best players."

Many PGA members are reportedly upset with the news, and Morikawa voiced his displeasure.

"I love finding out morning news on Twitter," Morikawa tweeted.

The agreement will end all pending litigation between the three circuits and will allow for those players who left their respective tours to reapply for membership following the 2023 season.

