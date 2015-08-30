Vedad Ibisevic signs for Hertha Berlin

BERLIN (AP) Striker Vedad Ibisevic is leaving Stuttgart to join Bundesliga rival Hertha Berlin.

Both clubs confirmed the transfer on Sunday, without giving any details, including the length of the contract.

Ibisevic, who has also played for Hoffenheim, scored 82 goals in 202 Bundesliga matches. Stuttgart is without any points after three matches. Ibisevic was dropped from the first-team squad last season.

The Bosnia-Herzegovina forward will move to Berlin after the international break.