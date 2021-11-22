USFL's 8 teams bring back nostalgia for football fans

The United States Football League is back and the first eight teams that will be entering the rebooted organization were announced Monday on "The Herd with Colin Cowherd."

The USFL is set to start in the spring of 2022 and run through the middle of summer. The league retained the rights to all of the previous USFL franchises from the mid-1980s and some of those old team names will be restored for the new league.

The North Division will feature: Michigan Panthers, New Jersey Generals, Philadelphia Stars and Pittsburgh Maulers.

The South Division will feature: Birmingham Stallions, Houston Gamblers, New Orleans Breakers and Tampa Bay Bandits.

Cowherd and co-host Joy Taylor broke down the USFL and why it would work. Cowherd pointed to the big gap between the Super Bowl and training camp in the NFL and the increased focus on sports gambling.

"We're excited to take this next major step in the development of a new USFL," USFL president of football operations Brian Woods said in a statement. "These eight teams form the core of our initial league membership and will represent an exciting brand of professional football coming this spring. We look forward to the start of our inaugural season."

The reboot of the league was initially announced in June. The original USFL launched in 1983 as a spring league and ran until 1985. The league was shut down before the 1986 season started, and some of its biggest stars – Herschel Walker, Doug Flutie, Steve Young, Reggie White, Jim Kelly and Gary Zimmerman – left for the NFL.

This time around, the FOX Sports-owned league vows to deliver high-quality professional football when the NFL heads into its offseason.

Each game in 2022 will be played in one location with teams playing in their own market "in the future."

Each team is expected to play a 10-game schedule, facing each divisional opponent twice and each non-division team once. The top two teams in each division will face one another at season's end for the right to meet in a championship game.