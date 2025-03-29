USC coach Lindsay Gottlieb defends Mississippi State player amid online harassment over JuJu Watkins' injury

USC women’s basketball head coach Lindsay Gottlieb came to the defense of Mississippi State player Chandler Prater after she faced harsh criticism online for her involvement in the play that resulted in JuJu Watkins’ season-ending injury on Monday night.

Speaking to the media on Friday, Gottlieb made it clear that she did not believe that Prater’s play in the first half of the second-round game resulted in Watkins’ injury.

"There was nothing to me that looked like it had any intent to hurt her. . . . I mean, that's not a USC view at all," she said, via ESPN. "It was a physical game. . . . No one deserves online bullying in any realm, but certainly not a young woman in Chandler, who was trying to make a play, and unfortunately our player got hurt."

Prater, a graduate student in her first season with the Bulldogs, appeared to disable her comment section on her most recent Instagram posts after facing an influx of hateful messages. According to reports, some of the comments called Prater a "dirty" player.

"Learn how to play the sport without fouling and injuring players," one post read.

"Dirty as hell," another read. "Quit playing basketball, you’re so a-- you have to foul like that?"

Watkins was injured on a fast break down the court. Prater and another Mississippi State player were guarding her when Watkins planted her right foot down, and her knee bent awkwardly. She immediately grimaced in pain while on the ground grabbing her right knee, and she was eventually carried off the court.

"We have really passionate fans, and there's a lot of love for JuJu, and I understand people being sad and hurt that she's hurt, but nobody in our camp feels like there was any type of attack on her, and would not support any type of online bullying or things of that nature," Gottlieb added, via ESPN.

"She's a young person that was playing basketball, too, and I'm sure did not want any part of a negative situation that it turned out to be."

The Trojans move on without Watkins, who will undergo surgery and rehab after tearing her ACL. They face No. 5 seed Kansas State on Saturday in the Sweet 16.

"I think the prevailing feeling is that we can still do something together, and that's what JuJu wants us to do," Gottlieb said of the team’s mindset moving forward in the women’s tournament.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.