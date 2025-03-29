Expand / Collapse search
©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

USC Trojans

USC coach Lindsay Gottlieb defends Mississippi State player amid online harassment over JuJu Watkins' injury

Chandler Prater turned off the comment section on her social media

Paulina Dedaj
USC women’s basketball head coach Lindsay Gottlieb came to the defense of Mississippi State player Chandler Prater after she faced harsh criticism online for her involvement in the play that resulted in JuJu Watkins’ season-ending injury on Monday night. 

Speaking to the media on Friday, Gottlieb made it clear that she did not believe that Prater’s play in the first half of the second-round game resulted in Watkins’ injury.

JuJu Watkins and Chandler Prater

Southern California guard JuJu Watkins (12) falls to the floor with the ball between Mississippi State guard Eniya Russell, left, and guard Chandler Prater, right, during the first half of the second-round of the NCAA college basketball tournament on Monday, March 24, 2025, in Los Angeles.  (AP Photo/Jessie Alcheh)

"There was nothing to me that looked like it had any intent to hurt her. . . . I mean, that's not a USC view at all," she said, via ESPN. "It was a physical game. . . . No one deserves online bullying in any realm, but certainly not a young woman in Chandler, who was trying to make a play, and unfortunately our player got hurt."

Prater, a graduate student in her first season with the Bulldogs, appeared to disable her comment section on her most recent Instagram posts after facing an influx of hateful messages. According to reports, some of the comments called Prater a "dirty" player. 

"Learn how to play the sport without fouling and injuring players," one post read. 

"Dirty as hell," another read. "Quit playing basketball, you’re so a-- you have to foul like that?" 

JuJu Watkins down in pain

Southern California guard JuJu Watkins (12) reacts on the floor after an injury during the first half against Mississippi State in the second round of the NCAA college basketball tournament on Monday, March 24, 2025, in Los Angeles.  (AP Photo/Jessie Alcheh)

Watkins was injured on a fast break down the court. Prater and another Mississippi State player were guarding her when Watkins planted her right foot down, and her knee bent awkwardly. She immediately grimaced in pain while on the ground grabbing her right knee, and she was eventually carried off the court. 

"We have really passionate fans, and there's a lot of love for JuJu, and I understand people being sad and hurt that she's hurt, but nobody in our camp feels like there was any type of attack on her, and would not support any type of online bullying or things of that nature," Gottlieb added, via ESPN. 

"She's a young person that was playing basketball, too, and I'm sure did not want any part of a negative situation that it turned out to be."

Lindsay Gottlieb

Southern California head coach Lindsay Gottlieb speaks about JuJu Watkins during a news conference before the Sweet 16 of the NCAA college basketball tournament Friday, March 28, 2025, in Spokane, Wash.  (AP Photo/Jenny Kane)

The Trojans move on without Watkins, who will undergo surgery and rehab after tearing her ACL. They face No. 5 seed Kansas State on Saturday in the Sweet 16. 

"I think the prevailing feeling is that we can still do something together, and that's what JuJu wants us to do," Gottlieb said of the team’s mindset moving forward in the women’s tournament. 

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 

