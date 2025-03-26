Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended

Mississippi State Bulldogs

Mississippi State's Chandler Prater faces online criticism following JuJu Watkins injury

Chandler Prater appeared to disable her comments on social media

Paulina Dedaj By Paulina Dedaj Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for March 26 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for March 26

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Mississippi State women’s basketball player Chandler Prater has been the target of online furor after she was involved in the play that resulted in USC star JuJu Watkins’ season-ending injury on Monday night. 

Prater, a graduate student in her first season with the Bulldogs, appeared to disable her comment section on some of her Instagram posts after facing an influx of hateful messages following the devastating injury Watkins suffered in the first half of their second round game.

JuJu Watkins and Chandler Prater

Mississippi State women’s basketball player Chandler Prater has been the target of online furor after she was involved in the play that resulted in USC star JuJu Watkins’ season-ending injury. (AP Photo/Jessie Alcheh)

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

According to The Clarion-Ledger, some of the comments directed at Prater included calling her a "dirty" player.

"Learn how to play the sport without fouling and injuring players," one post read. 

"Dirty as hell," another read. "Quit playing basketball, you’re so a-- you have to foul like that?" 

Chandler Prater media

Prater, a graduate student in her first season with the Bulldogs, appeared to disable her comment section on some of her Instagram posts after facing an influx of hateful messages following the devastating injury Watkins suffered. (Kylie Graham-USA TODAY Sports)

USC'S JUJU WATKINS SUFFERS DEVASTATING KNEE INJURY IN MARCH MADNESS GAME

Watkins was driving down the court when two defenders, including Prater, crowded her. She planted her right foot down and her knee bent awkwardly. Watkins immediately grimaced in pain while on the ground grabbing her right knee.  

She was eventually carried off the court. 

USC said Watkins would undergo surgery and then rehab, but didn’t clarify the nature of her injury. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Mississippi State was on the receiving end of the crowd reaction after Watkins’ injury. Even the school’s cheer squad was booed during their halftime performance. 

Chandler Prater drives

Chandler Prater #5 of the Mississippi State Bulldogs drives against Kennedy Smith #11 of the USC Trojans during the Second Round of the 2025 NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament held at Galen Center on March 24, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.  (John W. McDonough/NCAA Photos via Getty Images)

"They’re gonna stand behind their home team. They’re gonna go hard for JuJu," MSU guard Jerkaila Jordan said. "I couldn’t do nothing but respect them."

USC moved on to the Sweet 16 where they will face Kansas State on Friday. 

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Paulina Dedaj is a Sports Reporter for Fox News Digital.