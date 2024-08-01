Expand / Collapse search
Olympics

USA edges New Zealand to capture gold in men's coxless four final

US wins gold for the first time since the 1960 Rome Olympics

Scott Thompson By Scott Thompson Fox News
Published
The latest gold medal for the United States in the 2024 Paris Olympics comes in a sport where Americans haven’t won it all since 1960 in Rome.

USA Rowing, a men’s coxless four team consisting of Liam Corrigan, Michael Grady, Nick Mead and Justin Best, saw their boat just pass New Zealand by 0.85 seconds in the men’s four final.

The U.S. finished with a time of 5:49.03, while New Zealand came in just behind at 5:49.88 to win silver. Great Britain, with a time of 5:52.42, finished with bronze. 

Team USA rowing reacts to winning gold

Nick Mead, Justin Best, Michael Grady and Liam Corrigan celebrate their gold medal in the men's four during the Summer Games at Vaires-sur-Marne Nautical Stadium. (Sarah Phipps-USA Today Sports)

The last time the U.S. men won gold in this event, it was Dan Ayrault, Ted Nash, John Sayre and Rusty Wailes crossing the finish line first in the Rome Olympics in 1960. 

This is also the first time the U.S. has won a medal in rowing since the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Games. 

The men’s coxless four team made the final in the 2020 Toyko Olympics, but finished fifth.

USA men's rowing team

Nick Mead, Justin Best, Michael Grady and Liam Corrigan compete in the men's four final A during the Olympic Games at Vaires-sur-Marne Nautical Stadium. (Sarah Phipps-USA Today Sports)

However, this group just came off a silver-medal worthy performance in the 2023 World Championship, so there was always hope heading to Paris that they would at least break the eight-year medal drought. 

But a perfect race for these four men led to the sixth gold at these Olympics for the United States. 

The golds for the U.S. to this point come from the women’s gymnastics team final, which is the third in the last four Olympics for this group, Katie Ledecky (1500-meter freestyle final), Torri Huske (100-meter butterfly final), Lee Kiefer (women’s foil individual final), and the men’s 4x100-meter freestyle relay final. 

Team USA rowing win gold

Nick Mead, Justin Best, Michael Grady and Liam Corrigan celebrate with gold medals at the Paris Olympics. (Sebastian Kahnert/picture alliance via Getty Images)

There are many other opportunities for the United States to secure the precious gold medal in Paris, but these rowers have etched themselves in history at the Games after a brilliant performance. 

Scott Thompson is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.