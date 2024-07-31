Suni Lee joins Simone Biles in taking shots at former Team USA gymnast over critical remarks

Suni Lee poured gasoline on the fire after Simone Biles fired a shot across the bow of a former American Olympic teammate following the team’s gold medal win at the Paris Olympics.

Biles posted a collage of photos on Instagram showing her and her teammates carrying the American flag across the floor to celebrate their gold medal victory in the team final. In her post on Instagram, Biles did not mince words.

"Lack of talent, lazy, Olympic champions," she wrote.

Biles appeared to be clapping back at criticism from former American Olympic gymnast MyKayla Skinner, who was a part of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics team and won a silver medal on vault after replacing Biles after she left the team to deal with the twisties.

Lee added her piece in the comments section.

"Put a finger down if Simone Biles just ended you," she wrote.

Before the 2024 Paris Olympics, Skinner gave her opinion of the team.

"Besides Simone, I feel like the talent and the depth just isn’t like what it used to be. Just notice like, I mean, obviously a lot of girls don’t work as hard. The girls just don’t have the work ethic," Skinner said in a since-deleted YouTube video, according to the New York Post.

Skinner issued an apology for her remarks earlier this month.

Biles then wrote that Skinner blocked her on Instagram and Jordan Chiles confirmed it.

McKayla Maroney joked, "It doesn’t get more iconic than this.. She f’d around n found out fr. Feels like I need to apologize just to redeem my first name."

Lee now has four Olympic medals to her tally. She won gold in the all-around, a silver in the team final and bronze in the uneven bars in the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo.