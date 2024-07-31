Expand / Collapse search
Olympics

Suni Lee joins Simone Biles in taking shots at former Team USA gymnast over critical remarks

Suni Lee was a part of the gold medal team on Tuesday

Suni Lee poured gasoline on the fire after Simone Biles fired a shot across the bow of a former American Olympic teammate following the team’s gold medal win at the Paris Olympics.

Biles posted a collage of photos on Instagram showing her and her teammates carrying the American flag across the floor to celebrate their gold medal victory in the team final. In her post on Instagram, Biles did not mince words.

"Lack of talent, lazy, Olympic champions," she wrote.

Suni Lee and Simone Biles

Sunisa Lee and Simone Biles of the United States prepare to perform their uneven bars routine during the Artistic Gymnastics Team Final for Women at the Bercy Arena during the Paris 2024 Summer Olympic Games on July 30th, 2024, in Paris, France. (Tim Clayton/Corbis via Getty Images)

Biles appeared to be clapping back at criticism from former American Olympic gymnast MyKayla Skinner, who was a part of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics team and won a silver medal on vault after replacing Biles after she left the team to deal with the twisties.

Lee added her piece in the comments section.

"Put a finger down if Simone Biles just ended you," she wrote.

Before the 2024 Paris Olympics, Skinner gave her opinion of the team.

Suni Lee celebrates

Suni Lee of United States competes during the Artistic Gymnastics Women's Team Final on day four of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Bercy Arena in Paris, France on July 30, 2024. (Aytac Unal/Anadolu via Getty Images)

"Besides Simone, I feel like the talent and the depth just isn’t like what it used to be. Just notice like, I mean, obviously a lot of girls don’t work as hard. The girls just don’t have the work ethic," Skinner said in a since-deleted YouTube video, according to the New York Post.

Skinner issued an apology for her remarks earlier this month.

Biles then wrote that Skinner blocked her on Instagram and Jordan Chiles confirmed it.

McKayla Maroney joked, "It doesn’t get more iconic than this.. She f’d around n found out fr. Feels like I need to apologize just to redeem my first name."

Suni Lee with her teammates

Jordan Chiles, Hezly Rivera, Simone Biles, Jade Carey and Suni Lee of the United States celebrate after the team's victory during the Artistic Gymnastics Team Final for Women at the Bercy Arena during the Paris 2024 Summer Olympic Games on July 30th, 2024 in Paris, France. (Tim Clayton/Corbis via Getty Images)

Lee now has four Olympic medals to her tally. She won gold in the all-around, a silver in the team final and bronze in the uneven bars in the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo.

