Olympics

US women's water polo gold medal pursuit ends in heartbreak after shootout loss to Australia

Team USA was eyeing a fourth consecutive Olympic gold medal

Paulina Dedaj By Paulina Dedaj Fox News
Published
The U.S. women’s water polo team was handed a shocking loss in the 2024 Paris Olympics semifinals on Thursday, losing to Australia by way of a shootout and ending their hopes of winning a fourth consecutive gold medal. 

The Americans led the Aussies through the first three periods, taking an 8-6 lead in the fourth. 

Team USA on the bench

Members of Team United States react in the women's semifinal match between Team Australia and Team United States.  (Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Australia’s Bronte Halligan would narrow that margin at the 6:36 mark and tie the score just four minutes later. The U.S. was unable to respond, sending the game into a shootout. 

Zoe Arancini was first on the board for Team Australia, but Maddie Musselman would level it out with the Americans' first penalty shot.

Australia celebrates

Australia celebrates defeating Team USA in the women's water polo semifinals on Aug. 8, 2024. (Adam Pretty/Getty Images)

With both sides going 5-for-5, a place in the gold medal match would come down to Musselman after Arancini made the sixth penalty shot for Australia. 

Goalkeeper Gabriella Palm would get substituted back in and, in a heartbreaking turn of events, Musselman failed to find the back of the net – ending Team USA’s quest for gold. 

The U.S. has won Olympic gold three times in the last six games – 2012, 2016, and most recently in 2021. 

Team USA head coach Adam Krikorian consoles his team after defeat following the penalty shootout.

Team USA head coach Adam Krikorian consoles his team after defeat following the penalty shootout. (Adam Pretty/Getty Images)

They will now settle for a chance to win bronze against the Netherlands on Saturday.

Paulina Dedaj is a Sports Reporter for Fox News Digital.