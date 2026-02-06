Expand / Collapse search
US ski star Lindsey Vonn stuns in Olympic training run one week after ACL tear

Vonn, 41, completely tore her ACL during a World Cup race in Switzerland

Paulina Dedaj
Olympic gold medalist and American ski star Lindsey Vonn continued to defy the odds on Friday when she completed her first training session in the women’s Alpine skiing downhill just a week after she completely tore her ACL in a World Cup race. 

Vonn, wearing the No. 10 bib and a knee brace on her left knee, successfully completed her run on a day when fog delayed skiers waiting for their turn at the Tofane Alpine Skiing Centre in Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy. The 41-year-old champion skier will make her return to the Winter Olympics in the women's downhill on Sunday.

Her official training run was completed in 1:40.33. 

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates. 

Paulina Dedaj is a Sports Editor for Fox News Digital.

