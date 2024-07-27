Expand / Collapse search
Olympics

US men's soccer team bounces back, dominates New Zealand in group stage at Paris Olympics

The US plays Guinea on Tuesday at the 2024 Summer Games

By Chantz Martin Fox News
Published
The United States men's soccer team dropped its opening game at the Paris Olympics. But, they bounced back on Saturday and cruised to a 4-1 victory over New Zealand.

The win was crucial for the men's team, as they entered Saturday's game needing to come out victorious in order to avoid an early exit from the Summer Games. 

France shutout the US earlier in the week, while New Zealand defeated Guinea — the USMNT's next opponent.

Team USA celebrates

Walker Zimmerman #3 of Team USA celebrates scoring his teams second goal during the Mens group A match between New Zealand and United States during the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Stade de Marseille on July 27, 2024 in Marseille, France. (Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Only the top two teams from each group earn a spot in the knockout stage in the under-23 tournament.

USMNT midfielder Djordje Mihailovic calmly hit the penalty in the eighth minute after Nathan Harriel was brought down in the box by Matthew Garbett.

US soccer player kicks the ball

US' defender #02 Nathan Harriel kicks the ball in the men's group A football match between New Zealand and the USA during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at the Marseille Stadium in Marseille on July 27, 2024.  (CLEMENT MAHOUDEAU/AFP via Getty Images)

Four minutes later, senior player Walker Zimmerman made it 2-0 when he poked in a goal in a scramble in front of the net following a free kick.

Gianluca Busio scored on a rebound at the half-hour mark and celebrated by dancing with teammate Kevin Paredes. Paxton Aaronson added a fourth goal in the 58th.

US soccer players after a win

USA's players and supporters react at the end of the men's group A football match between New Zealand and the USA during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at the Marseille Stadium in Marseille on July 27, 2024.  (CLEMENT MAHOUDEAU/AFP via Getty Images)

New Zealand avoided the shutout with Jesse Randall’s late goal.

The U.S. is set to play Guinea in its final group match Tuesday in Saint-Etienne. Meanwhile, New Zealand is scheduled to take on France in Marseille.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Chantz Martin is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.