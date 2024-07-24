Expand / Collapse search
Olympics

France routs US men's soccer team to kickoff Paris Olympics

The US plays New Zealand next in the Paris Olympics

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
close
The U.S. men’s national soccer team had a Paris Olympics opener they’d likely want to forget.

France welcomed Team USA to the Velodrome stadium in Marseille on Wednesday night and routed them 3-0 behind goals from Alexandre Lacazette, Michael Olise and Loic Bade.

Loic Bade scores

France's Loic Bade (4) celebrates scoring his side's third goal during the men's Group A soccer match between France and the United States at the Velodrome stadium, during the 2024 Summer Olympics, Wednesday, July 24, 2024, in Marseille, France.  (AP Photo/Daniel Cole)

The Americans held the French scoreless through the first 60 minutes of the match. Then, in the 61st minute, Lacazette broke the scoreless tie with a long-range score through goalkeeper Patrick Schulte. It was enough to give France some momentum in the match.

Olise curled one past Schulte in the 69th minute and then Bade put the finishing touches on the match in the 85th minute.

Patrick Schulte kneels

United States' goalkeeper Patrick Schulte takes a moment to himself before the start of the men's Group A soccer match between France and the United States at the Velodrome stadium, during the 2024 Summer Olympics, Wednesday, July 24, 2024, in Marseille, France.  (AP Photo/Daniel Cole)

American Griffin Yow, who subbed on in the 76th minute for Patrick Aaronson, thought he had a goal late in the match. But officials ruled him offside. Djordie Mihailovic also thought he had a goal for the Americans early in the match, but it hit off the crossbar.

France goes up early in Group A with the 3-0 victory. They are ahead of New Zealand, who beat Guinea 2-1, earlier in the day. 

Olympic men’s soccer became an under-23 competition at the 1992 Barcelona Olympics, which means players like Kylian Mbappe and Christian Pulisic will not be participating.

USMNT vs France

The United States team pose for a team photo before the start of the men's Group A soccer match between France and the United States at the Velodrome stadium, during the 2024 Summer Olympics, Wednesday, July 24, 2024, in Marseille, France.  (AP Photo/Daniel Cole)

The U.S. team plays New Zealand on Saturday. France will play Guinea. 

