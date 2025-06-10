US gymnastics legend Mary Lou Retton opens up about DUI arrest after entering no-contest plea

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Famed American Olympic gymnast Mary Lou Retton addressed her recent DUI arrest for the first time Tuesday.

Retton was arrested May 17 in West Virginia when police responded to reports of a car traveling "all over the roadway." In a statement provided to Fox News Digital by Retton's attorney, Edmund J. Rollo, the gold medalist admitted to driving under the influence and apologized.

"I take full responsibility for my actions," the statement said. "What happened was completely unacceptable. I make no excuses. To my family, friends and my fans: I have let you down, and for that I am deeply sorry.

"I am determined to learn and grow from this experience, and I am committed to making positive changes in my life. I truly appreciate your concern, encouragement and continued support."

Retton also entered a no-contest plea, and a Marion County judge fined her $100, according to Rollo.

"Mary Lou Retton appeared in court this afternoon and entered a no-contest plea to a non-aggravated DUI charge stemming from a recent incident," Rollo told Fox News Digital. "Mary Lou accepted full responsibility for her actions and received a standard $100 fine, consistent with sentencing guidelines for first-time, non-aggravated offenses in this jurisdiction.

"In keeping with her values, Mary Lou made no request for special treatment and was subject to the same legal process as any other individual. She is grateful for the professionalism of law enforcement and the court system, and she fully respects the outcome. Mary Lou has expressed a sincere desire to use this experience as a moment for reflection and accountability. She asks for privacy as she moves forward with her personal and professional life."

Retton was charged with one count of driving under the influence of alcohol, controlled substances or drugs May 17, according to Marion County Court records. She was released from jail after posting a personal recognizance bond of $1,500.

Retton was nicknamed "America’s sweetheart" during her gold medal-winning performance at the 1984 Summer Games in Los Angeles . She was just 16 when she scored perfect 10s in the floor exercise and vault in the final two rotations to become the first American woman to win the Olympic all-around title.

She earned five medals that year — one gold, two silver and two bronze.

After she retired from gymnastics, Retton became a motivational speaker and frequently shared messages about the benefits of proper nutrition and exercise.

She also served on the President’s Council on Physical Fitness and Sports under former President George W. Bush .

Retton was diagnosed with a "rare form of pneumonia" in 2023, and her family said at the time she was "fighting for her life." She was admitted to an intensive care unit as doctors helped her fight the illness.

"This is serious, and this is life, and I’m so grateful to be here," she said on NBC’s "Today" in 2024. "I am blessed to be here because there was a time when they were about to put me on life support."