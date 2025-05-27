Expand / Collapse search
Olympics

Olympic icon Mary Lou Retton was driving 'all over the roadway' before suspected DUI arrest, police say

Gold medalist reportedly failed sobriety test with wine container found in passenger seat

Ryan Morik By Ryan Morik Fox News
Published
Reported details of Mary Lou Retton's DUI arrest earlier this month have surfaced.

Fairmont police in West Virginia reportedly stopped the gold medalist on May 17 following a report about a person in a Porsche driving "all over the roadway." 

According to the criminal complaint, via WNEM, Retton smelled of alcohol and was slurring her words, and she failed a field sobriety test. Officers also reported observing a container of wine in the passenger seat.

Mary Lou Retton by the pool

Mary Lou Retton at home by the pool relaxing, appearing on the ABC Sports TV special 'Mary Lou Retton and Julie Ann McNamara'. (American Broadcasting Companies via Getty Images)

Retton, 57, refused a roadside breath test and a blood test. She was released from custody after paying a $1,500 personal recognizance bond.

Fox News Digital reached out to Retton’s reps for comment.

Retton, 57, was diagnosed with a "rare form of pneumonia" in 2023, with her family raising the alarm that she was "fighting for her life." She was placed in the intensive care unit for a period of time as doctors helped her fight the illness.

"This is serious, and this is life, and I’m so grateful to be here," she said on NBC’s "Today" in 2024. "I am blessed to be here because there was a time when they were about to put me on life support."

Mary Lou Retton performs

Mary Lou Retton performs on the balance beam on her way to becoming the first American woman to win the women's gymnastics individual all-around competition gold medal. (Getty Images)

Retton was nicknamed "America’s sweetheart" during her gold medal-winning performance at the 1984 Summer Games in Los Angeles. She was just 16 when she scored perfect 10s in the floor exercise and vault in the final two rotations to become the first American woman to win the Olympic all-around title.

She earned five medals that year – one gold, two silver and two bronze.

After she retired from gymnastics, Retton became a motivational speaker and frequently shared messages about the benefits of proper nutrition and exercise. 

Mary Lou Retton on the beam

USA Mary Lou Retton in action on balance beam during Women's All-Around Team competition at Pauley Pavilion in Los Angeles, CA. (Jerry Cooke /Sports Illustrated via Getty Images)

She also served on the President’s Council on Physical Fitness and Sports under former President George W. Bush.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Fox News' Ryan Gaydos contributed to this report.

