US curler Rich Ruohonen calls ICE operations in Minnesota 'wrong': 'There's no shades of grey'

Another U.S. Winter Olympian at the 2026 Milan Cortina Games is speaking out against U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) operations, specifically those carried out in Minnesota.

American curler Rich Ruohonen took time during a press conference to reflect on what’s occurred in Minneapolis recently, including the shooting deaths of Renee Good and Alex Pretti by federal agents.

Ruohonen, a personal injury lawyer in Bloomington, Minnesota, said "what’s happening in Minnesota is wrong — there’s no shades of grey."

"First of all, I’d like to say I’m proud to be here to represent Team USA, and to represent our country," Ruohonen began his statement. "But we’d be remiss if we didn’t mention what’s going on in Minnesota, and what a tough time it’s been for everybody. This stuff is happening right around where we live.

"I am a lawyer as you know, and we have a Constitution, and it allows us freedom of the press, freedom of speech, protects us from unreasonable searches and seizures, and makes it that we have to have probable cause to be pulled over. What’s happening in Minnesota is wrong — there’s no shades of grey. It’s clear."

Ruohonen has represented the United States at two world curling championships in 2008 and 2018, but this is his first time in the Olympics after unsuccessful trial runs in the past. He is set to become the oldest American ever to participate in the Winter Games.

During his statement, he made sure to point out that many of his teammates — six out of 11 to be exact — are from Minnesota.

AMERICAN OLYMPIC SKIER HUNTER HESS ‘CANNOT WAIT TO REPRESENT TEAM USA’ AFTER TRUMP BACKLASH

"I really love what’s been happening there now with people coming out, showing the love, the compassion, integrity and respect for others that they don’t know and helping them out," he continued. "We love Minnesota for that. And I want to make it clear that we’re out here, we love our country. We’re playing for the U.S., we’re playing for Team USA, and we’re playing for each other, and we’re playing for our friends and family that’s sacrificed so much to get here today.

"That doesn’t change anything because what the Olympics means is excellence, respect, friendship. And we all, I think, exemplify that. We are playing for the people of Minnesota and the people around the country who share those same values."

Ruohonen isn’t the first U.S. representative to speak their mind about what’s happening back home, as skier Hunter Hess caught flak for the "mixed emotions" he said he had about representing the country.

He drew backlash from President Donald Trump and others after making initial comments to reporters last week.

"It brings up mixed emotions to represent the U.S. right now, I think. It’s a little hard. There’s obviously a lot going on that I’m not the biggest fan of, and I think a lot of people aren’t," Hess said.

"I think, for me, it’s more I’m representing my friends and family back home, the people that represented it before me, all the things that I believe are good about the U.S. If it aligns with my moral values, I feel like I’m representing it. Just because I’m wearing the flag doesn't mean I represent everything that’s going on in the U.S.

Hess made clear days later what it means to represent the country in the Olympics.

"I love my country," he wrote with an American flag emoji. "There is so much that is great about America, but there are always things that could be better.

"One of the many things that makes this country so amazing is that we have the right and the freedom to point that out. The best part of the Olympics is that it brings people together, and when so many of us are divided we need that more than ever. I cannot wait to represent Team USA next week when I compete."

Team USA curling has already exceeded their expectations for the Games, as Cory Thiesse and Korey Dropkin pulled off an upset of Italy, the reigning Olympic champions in team mixed doubles, on Monday.

While the U.S. group fell to Sweden in the gold medal game, 6-5, they came away with silver, marking the seventh medal for the U.S.

There is more curling ahead this week, with the U.S. set to face Czechia in the men’s round-robin session on Wednesday, followed by the women’s first session against South Korea on Thursday.

