UNLV Rebels

UNLV football mourns death of former player Jameer Outsey after New Jersey shooting

Outsey was 27

By Chantz Martin Fox News
Published
Former UNLV football player Jameer Outsey was shot and killed in New Jersey Saturday, police confirmed. He was 27.

Authorities said Outsey was found in Elizabeth, New Jersey, with an apparent gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital, where he was later pronounced dead, officials said. 

Jameer Outsey lines up during an UNLV game

Defensive lineman Jameer Outsey (20) of the UNLV Rebels lines up against the Hawaii Warriors during a game at Sam Boyd Stadium Nov. 4, 2017, in Las Vegas.  (Sam Wasson/Getty Images)

Mark Wallington, UNLV's associate athletics director of strategic communications revealed Outsey's death on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter.

"#RIP Jameer Outsey." Wallington wrote.

Prior to joining the UNLV Rebels, Outsey was enrolled at Mesa Community College in Arizona. The defensive lineman later transferred to UNLV, where he was on the roster for two seasons.

Outsey appeared in 24 games during the 2017 and 2018 seasons with the Rebels.

Allegiant stadium

Players warm up prior to the start of a game between the UNLV Rebels and the Fresno State Bulldogs at Allegiant Stadium Nov. 7, 2020, in Las Vegas. (David Becker/Getty Images)

He had a total of 56 tackles, six sacks and one fumble recovery during his UNLV football career. He received Academic All-Mountain West honors in 2017 while majoring in sociology.

Outsey was born in New Jersey.

 An investigation into the shooting is underway.

Chantz Martin is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.