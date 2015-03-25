University of Alabama basketball player among 3 more charged in child's kidnapping

Three more people will face charges in the April kidnapping of a 6-year-old Kemper County girl.

Kemper County Sheriff James Moore tells WTOK-TV that University of Alabama basketball player Devonta Pollard and Joyce Johnigan were arrested Tuesday in Kemper County on a charge of conspiracy to commit kidnapping.

Moore says Shaquayla Johnigan was arrested in Hattiesburg on the same charge.

The child was taken from East Kemper Elementary School around noon April 30.

She turned up on a rural road in Enterprise -- unharmed -- the next day.

She apparently was put out of a vehicle there and then knocked on the door of a nearby residence. The homeowner called authorities.