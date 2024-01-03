Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

XFL

United Football League's 8 teams and coaches revealed

The United Football League was announced on Sunday

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for January 3 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for January 3

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

The United Football League (UFL) will make its debut in March when the Birmingham Stallions take on the Arlington Renegades.

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and Dany Garcia appeared on "FOX NFL Sunday" and officially announced the formation of the league out of the merger of the USFL and XFL. On Monday, the teams that will be folded into the new UFL were named.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Luis Perez vs Defenders

Luis Perez, #12 of the Arlington Renegades, looks to make a pass against the DC Defenders during the second half of the XFL Championship game at the Alamodome on May 13, 2023 in San Antonio. (Ronald Cortes/Getty Images)

There will be eight teams – four in the USFL Conference and four in the XFL Conference.

The Stallions, Houston Roughnecks, Memphis Showboats and Michigan Panthers will be in the USFL Conference. The Renegades, DC Defenders, San Antonio Brahmas and St. Louis BattleHawks will compete in the XFL Conference.

The coaches for each team were also announced.

UNITED FOOTBALL LEAGUE BORN OUT OF USFL-XFL MERGER, 1ST MATCHUP REVEALED

XFL fans

Several fans pose for a picture before the XFL Championship game between the Arlington Renegades and the DC Defenders on May 13, 2023 at the Alamodome in San Antonio. (Matthew Pearce/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Skip Holtz will lead the Stallions, Curtis Johnson for the Roughnecks, John DeFilippo for the Showboats, Mike Nolan for the Panthers, Bob Stoops for the Renegades, Wade Phillips for the Brahmas and Anthony Becht for the BattleHawks.

"Collectively, they bring decades of coaching and playing experience, a passion for the game and a commitment to expanding opportunities for players," the UFL said in a news release.

Skip Holtz celebrates

Skip Holtz, head coach of the Birmingham Stallions, celebrates after his team won the 2023 USFL Championship Game at Tom Benson Hall Of Fame Stadium on July 1, 2023 in Canton, Ohio. (Andy Lyons/USFL/Getty Images for USFL)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The 10-game schedule kicks off on March 30. Players will report to their teams on Feb. 24 for training camp in Arlington, Texas.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.