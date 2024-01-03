United Football League's 8 teams and coaches revealed

The United Football League (UFL) will make its debut in March when the Birmingham Stallions take on the Arlington Renegades.

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and Dany Garcia appeared on "FOX NFL Sunday" and officially announced the formation of the league out of the merger of the USFL and XFL. On Monday, the teams that will be folded into the new UFL were named.

There will be eight teams – four in the USFL Conference and four in the XFL Conference.

The Stallions, Houston Roughnecks, Memphis Showboats and Michigan Panthers will be in the USFL Conference. The Renegades, DC Defenders, San Antonio Brahmas and St. Louis BattleHawks will compete in the XFL Conference.

The coaches for each team were also announced.

Skip Holtz will lead the Stallions, Curtis Johnson for the Roughnecks, John DeFilippo for the Showboats, Mike Nolan for the Panthers, Bob Stoops for the Renegades, Wade Phillips for the Brahmas and Anthony Becht for the BattleHawks.

"Collectively, they bring decades of coaching and playing experience, a passion for the game and a commitment to expanding opportunities for players," the UFL said in a news release.

The 10-game schedule kicks off on March 30. Players will report to their teams on Feb. 24 for training camp in Arlington, Texas.