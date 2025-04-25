Undrafted Shedeur Sanders, Deion Sanders shade Browns’ Joe Flacco amid NFL Draft free fall

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Colorado football coach Deion Sanders and his son Shedeur Sanders, a projected first-round pick, seemingly threw shade at veteran NFL quarterback Joe Flacco on Thursday night – despite being skipped over by all 32 teams on the first day of the 2025 NFL Draft.

The biggest storyline, heading into Thursday, was which team would draft the former Colorado standout. The New York Giants, New Orleans Saints and the Pittsburgh Steelers were among the biggest contenders.

Also in the mix were the Cleveland Browns, who have struggled at the quarterback position since the arrival of Deshaun Watson. Watson’s season-ending injury last year and eventual reinjury prompted the team to negotiate a trade for Kenny Pickett and bring back Super Bowl champion Joe Flacco.

Drafting a quarterback was certainly on the table for the Browns with the No. 2 overall pick, but Cleveland traded back to the No. 5 spot and selected Michigan defensive tackle Mason Graham.

But it appears that not everyone was impressed with the decision.

In a video shared on social media by Sander’s other son, Deion Sanders Jr., Sanders and Shedeur were seen discussing the Browns’ quarterback arsenal. It wasn’t immediately clear whether the video was captured before or after the Browns selected Graham.

"I’ll tell you who they got," Sheduer said in the video.

"Who? Joe Flacco," Sanders responded.

"They got Joe Flacoo," Sheduer reiterated.

"Joe Flacco’s my age," Sanders quipped before later adding, "I like Flacco."

Sheduer’s shocking slide out of the first round was something even he didn’t expect.

"We all didn't expect this, of course, but I feel like with God, anything possible, everything possible. I don't feel like this happened for no reason. All of this is, of course, fuel to the fire. Under no circumstances did we all know this was going to happen, but we understand we on to bigger and better things," he said to the crowd full of supporters.

"Tomorrow's the day. We going to be happy regardless. Legendary."

