UK pool organization scraps trans-athlete policy following court decision, championship controversy

Earlier this month, a women's pool tournament championship in the United Kingdom featured two transgender athletes who defeated their female competition.

Harriet Haynes and Lucy Smith went toe-to-toe in the Ultimate Pool Women's Pro Series Event 2 at Robin Park Leisure Centre in Wigan. Both competitors defeated four female opponents each to get to the championship bout.

But weeks after the event, the organization has barred biological males from competing against women.

Ultimate Pool's policies now state, "With effect from 23rd April 2025 trans women will not be eligible to participate in the women’s series nor will trans women be eligible to be selected for international events in the female category."

The organization said that it commissioned an "experts report" to determine if pool is a "gender affected sport" in which biological males could have competitive advantages.

"The clear conclusion of the biological and cue sports expert who jointly authored the report was that eightball pool was a gender affected sport and that in cue sports female players have unique disadvantages compared to male players and that transgender women retain male advantages," Ultimate Pool said.

According to Ultimate Pool Group , Smith won 85 of 113 matches and 62% of 848 frames dating back to 2021 before entering the final. Haynes owned a .750 winning percentage in 241 lifetime matches and won 61% of the frames before taking on Smith.

The two players wound up facing each other in the semifinals of the U.K. Mini Series pool championships in October. Haynes won that matchup but lost the championship to a biological woman.

In August 2023, the World Eightball Pool Federation (WEPF) announced it was updating its guidelines to only allow those who were "born female" to play the sport.

"We understand that this decision may prompt questions and discussions within our sport. We want to emphasize that our commitment to upholding the values of sportsmanship, inclusivity, and adherence to regulatory standards remains unwavering," the WEPF said at the time. "Our ultimate goal is to ensure the continued growth and development of the sport we all love, while maintaining a harmonious balance between inclusivity and the integrity of competition. We recognize the importance of fostering an environment where everyone can participate and thrive, and we remain dedicated to upholding these principles to the best of our ability."

But in October that year, the WEPF reversed that protection. It allowed transgender competitors under the condition that they identified as female for a minimum of four years and submitted proof of lowered testosterone levels.

However, Ultimate Pool also said that their decision came as the U.K. Supreme Court defined the word "woman" under its biological meaning, rather than gender ideology.

"In this judgment the Supreme Court ruled that a Gender Recognition Certificate does not change a person’s legal sex for the purposes of the Equality Act 2010," the new Ultimate Pool guidelines say.

"The Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC) chairwoman Baroness Kishwer Falkner has confirmed that the ruling has brought clarity and that trans women cannot take part in women’s sport and that the EHRC would pursue organisations which do not update their policies. UPG welcomes the clarity which this judgment brings."

Fox News' Jackson Thompson contributed to this report.