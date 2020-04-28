UK official hopes to get Premier League restarted 'as soon as possible'

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

A British minister said Monday he’s been in contact with the Premier League to discuss getting matches restarted “as soon as possible.”

U.K. Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden told reporters he’s been in talks with the Premier League to get things up and running again, but any chance of a return will be based on government health guidelines.

“I personally have been in talks with the Premier League with a view to getting football up and running as soon as possible in order to support the whole football community,” Dowden said, according to BBC Sport. “But, of course, any such moves would have to be consistent with public health guidance.”

The league is reportedly hoping for a potential restart beginning June 8 and finishing the season in July. The top clubs are set to hold talks about holding matches again this week, according to BBC Sport.

The Premier League suspended play March 13 because of the coronavirus while each club vowed to finish the season. There are still 92 matches remaining on the schedule.

According to The Guardian, UEFA asked all clubs to have some sort of plan to restart domestic matches by May 25.

Arsenal, West Ham and Brighton were among the clubs to re-open training facilities Monday. Tottenham re-opened their facilities Tuesday. Each club has restrictions on how players can interact at the facility.