Mets brass stand by manager Carlos Mendoza despite having worst record in MLB

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The New York Mets, despite having the worst record in Major League Baseball at 10-21, will not be making a change at manager.

New York Mets president of baseball operations David Stearns said the team’s problems do not lie with Carlos Mendoza.

"We know our record is not what we want, and we know we are capable of more," Stearns told MLB.com. "We don’t view this as a manager problem, and we don’t intend to make a change."

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The Mets' 10-21 start is the third-worst in franchise history, as only the 1981 (8-22-1) and 1964 (9-22) Mets teams had worse starts through 31 games. The Mets have endured a 12-game losing streak and have lost their last five out of six games to the lowly Colorado Rockies and Washington Nationals.

No team has ever lost 12 consecutive games and made the postseason.

Mets officials still believe in the roster assembled by Stearns but believe the roster and baseball operations also share blame for the team’s porous start, according to MLB.com.

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Mendoza, 46, is in his third season managing the Mets. In 2024, the team started 24-35 but rallied and made a surprise run to the NLCS before losing to the eventual World Series champions, the Los Angeles Dodgers.

In 2025, the Mets had the best record in the National League on June 4 at 39-23, but the team went into free fall after that and missed the postseason by one game, going 44-56 down the stretch.

With the team’s struggles from the second half of last season and the horrid start to this season, the noise around Mendoza’s job security has only increased. But the Mets don’t intend to make any changes just yet.

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Mendoza has a 182-173 record in his three seasons at the helm.

They will look to begin their journey out of MLB’s basement when they play the Los Angeles Angels (12-20) on Friday at 9:38 p.m. ET.

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