Retire? New AC Milan Deal? Luka Modrić's Big Decision As World Cup Looms

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Luka Modrić is facing a major decision about his future after suffering a facial injury while playing for AC Milan. The 40-year-old Croatian must now choose between extending his stay at San Siro or bringing his remarkable career to an end.

Injury setback leaves Modric considering next step

Modric has been ruled out for the remainder of the Serie A season after suffering a fractured cheekbone in a collision with Manuel Locatelli during AC Milan’s 0–0 draw with Juventus. The Croatian midfielder requires surgery and will miss Milan’s final four domestic matches.

Despite the setback, the injury has not diminished the 40-year-old’s desire to continue playing. La Gazzetta dello Sport indicate that the former Real Madrid star is leaning towards activating a one-year extension clause in his Milan contract.

Modric has played a key role in the Rossoneri midfield this season, logging more minutes than in any of his final five campaigns in Madrid. The veteran remains determined to end his career on his own terms.

Modric’s motivation to keep playing

The report also claimed that Modric’s primary motivation is the opportunity to finish his career competing at the highest level of European football. Remaining at San Siro would allow him to chase one final run in the Champions League.

The midfielder has reportedly developed a strong tactical understanding with Milan boss Massimiliano Allegri, who has relied heavily on the Croatian to control the tempo of the team’s play. Milan’s hierarchy are also believed to be prepared to extend Modric’s stay only with the player’s approval, reflecting the mutual respect built since his arrival at the club.

Champions League ambition shaping decision

A potential return to the Champions League appears to be a major factor in Modric’s thinking. With Milan pushing for a top-four finish, the chance to lead the club back into Europe’s elite competition remains an attractive prospect.

Beyond his on-pitch contributions, Modric has become an influential figure in the dressing room. Younger players view the former Ballon d'Or winner as both a mentor and a model professional, adding further value to his presence within the squad. Interest from former club Dinamo Zagreb has surfaced, but Modric is reportedly focused on finishing his career at the highest competitive level.

World Cup focus before final decision

Before making a final decision on his club future, Modric is expected to prioritize regaining fitness ahead of the 2026 World Cup with Croatia national football team, which could mark his final international tournament.

The choice appears increasingly clear: extend his stay with Milan for one final season or retire from professional football. Should he opt to walk away, he could be announcing his retirement in front of the San Siro crowd.