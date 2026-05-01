Endrick to Arsenal? Real Madrid's Brazilian Talent Tabbed for Move after Lyon Loan

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Arsenal legend Emmanuel Petit believes Endrick could thrive in the Premier League despite struggling for minutes at Real Madrid. The former France international has urged Mikel Arteta to consider the teenage forward, insisting his raw talent could flourish in north London.

Petit suggests Arsenal move for Endrick

Petit has suggested Arsenal should consider signing Real Madrid youngster Endrick, currently on loan at Lyon, as Arteta looks for additional attacking options. The Brazilian forward has struggled for consistent playing time since arriving in Spain, finding opportunities limited.

Despite the lack of minutes, Petit believes the Premier League could provide the ideal environment for the teenage striker to continue his development. The former Arsenal midfielder sees the north London club as a potential destination where the forward’s talent could be properly nurtured.

Petit praises talent but notes raw edges

Speaking in Andy’s Bet Club, Petit highlighted Endrick’s potential while acknowledging that the teenager still has aspects of his game to refine.

"He's so young, only 19 years old," Petit said. "He's very talented, very gifted, but he's like a crazy horse with a lot of energy. On the pitch, sometimes he's a little bit too selfish. But at the same time, he knows he has huge qualities."

"He needs to be in the right environment to improve and develop because this guy is a diamond. What kind of club would be very good for him? Given his qualities, I would love for him to come to Arsenal, to be honest with you."

Brazilian future and national team concerns

Endrick is widely regarded as one of Brazil’s most promising young talents and is expected to play a significant role for the national team in the coming years. However, Petit also expressed concerns about the current direction of the Brazilian side.

"He can also impress at the World Cup, but Brazil is not the same team they were, they don't play Brazilian football anymore," he explained. "I watched a game against France in America three weeks ago, and we beat them again."

"I looked at the team, of course, some players were missing, but I'm thinking, ‘Wow, the Brazilian team has changed so much. I remember the likes of so many great, great names, great players in that national team. Endrick, he has something about him. He can do something during the World Cup, there is a place for him in their XI."

Uncertain club future for Real Madrid youngster

For now, Endrick’s immediate future remains tied to Real Madrid as he continues to compete for playing time in a star-studded squad. Whether the club chooses to keep the youngster in Madrid or consider a move that guarantees more minutes could shape the next stage of his development.

Arsenal, meanwhile, continue to evaluate attacking reinforcements as Arteta looks to strengthen his squad, and a highly rated young forward like Endrick could represent a long-term option if an opportunity arises.