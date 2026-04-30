2026-27 NFL Odds: Which Quarterbacks Will Start Week 1?

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The hopes of NFL franchises — and their fanbases — often reside with their starting quarterbacks.

Let's check out the odds for which signal-callers will start for six franchises, at DraftKings Sportsbook as of April 30.

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Cardinals Week 1 starting quarterback

Jacoby Brissett: -330 (bet $10 to win $13.03 total)

Gardner Minshew: +420 (bet $10 to win $52 total)

Carson Beck: +750 (bet $10 to win $85 total)

What to know: The Cardinals released seven-year starter Kyler Murray back in March, and he signed a one-year deal with the Vikings. With Murray battling injury much of last season, Brissett served as the Cardinals' starter for 12 games, going 1-11 in those starts. Minshew will be on his fifth team in five years, and is 2-8 as a starter over the last two seasons. As for Beck, he was selected by Arizona in the third round of the 2026 NFL Draft.

Falcons Week 1 starting quarterback

Tua Tagovailoa: -125 (bet $10 to win $18 total)

Michael Penix Jr.: -102 (bet $10 to win $19.80 total)

What to know: This one is up in the air. Tagovailoa started 76 games over the past six seasons in Miami, going 44-32. In five of those years, the Dolphins had a winning record when Tagovailoa started, but Miami only made the playoffs once, losing in the wild-card round. He was released by Miami in March and signed a one-year deal with Atlanta. As for Penix, he's started 12 games across two seasons with the Falcons, going 4-8, including 3-6 as the starter last season.

Browns Week 1 starting quarterback

Deshaun Watson: -135 (bet $10 to win $17.41 total)

Shedeur Sanders: +108 (bet $10 to win $20.80 total)

Dillon Gabriel: +5500 (bet $10 to win $560 total)

What to know: Watson enters his fifth season with the Browns, a tenure that has been marred by off-the-field issues and injuries, including a ruptured Achilles that caused him to miss the entire 2025-26 NFL season. In 19 starts for the Browns, Watson has gone 9-10, including 1-6 last season. Sanders, a rookie last season, went 3-4 in seven starts, while Gabriel — also a rookie — went 1-5 in six starts before Sanders took over.

Chiefs Week 1 starting quarterback

Patrick Mahomes: -720 (bet $10 to win $11.39 total)

Justin Fields: +500 (bet $10 to win $60 total)

Any other QB: +3500 (bet $10 to win $360 total)

What to know: This one is all about health. Mahomes tore his ACL in Week 15 of last season (Dec. 14, 2025), but the odds suggest that he will be ready for Week 1. If, for some reason, he is not ready to play, Kansas City traded for Fields in March. Fields started nine games for the Jets last season, going 2-7.

Raiders Week 1 starting quarterback

Kirk Cousins: -200 (bet $10 to win $15 total)

Fernando Mendoza: +168 (bet $10 to win $26.80 total)

Any other QB: +2000 (bet $10 to win $210 total)

What to know: The Raiders drafted Fernando Mendoza with the first pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, but they also signed Cousins at the beginning of April as an insurance policy. If the team wants to give reigning Heisman winner Mendoza some time to grow in a backup role, Cousins is Las Vegas' man.

Steelers Week 1 starting quarterback

Any other QB: -670 (bet $10 to win $11.49 total)

Will Howard: +600 (bet $10 to win $70 total)

Mason Rudolph: +1500 (bet $10 to win $160 total)

Drew Allar: +1800 (bet $10 to win $190 total)

What to know: In this case, Aaron Rodgers — who hasn't given the Steelers the word whether he will return or not — would fall under the "Any other QB" category. Rodgers spent 18 years with Green Bay, two with the Jets, and last year was his first with the Steelers. He went 10-6 as a starter, taking Pittsburgh to the playoffs, where it lost in the wild-card round. Howard was drafted in the sixth round of the 2025 NFL Draft. He has yet to take a snap in the NFL. Rudolph has spent five seasons in Pittsburgh and one in Tennessee. As a starter, he's 9-9-1. As for Allar, he was selected by the Steelers in the third round of the 2026 NFL Draft.